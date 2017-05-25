Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding
There are 3 comments on the Daily Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding. In it, Daily Times reports that:
President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut federal funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state, a development that seismology experts and some local leaders say would be the end of the project. The system being developed in conjunction with various universities is intended at providing critical seconds of warning when an earthquake has started and potentially dangerous shaking is imminent.
#1 18 hrs ago
Are all these cuts for real????
#2 18 hrs ago
Oh, well. We got along for years without it. Too bad you chose to waste taxpayer money on idiot things like modifying people's genitals. Too, too bad.
#3 11 hrs ago
All of the current misinformation from the fake news outlets supporting Democrat narratives is false concerning cuts. The proposed budget is increased from the previous budget under Obama. It doesn't increase as much as the Obama fanatics would like, especially for various freeloading and parasitical elements, so they call the increased spending "cuts."
