Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake ...

Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding

There are 3 comments on the Daily Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding. In it, Daily Times reports that:

President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut federal funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state, a development that seismology experts and some local leaders say would be the end of the project. The system being developed in conjunction with various universities is intended at providing critical seconds of warning when an earthquake has started and potentially dangerous shaking is imminent.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
a_visitor

Reading, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
Are all these cuts for real????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#2 18 hrs ago
Oh, well. We got along for years without it. Too bad you chose to waste taxpayer money on idiot things like modifying people's genitals. Too, too bad.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#3 11 hrs ago
All of the current misinformation from the fake news outlets supporting Democrat narratives is false concerning cuts. The proposed budget is increased from the previous budget under Obama. It doesn't increase as much as the Obama fanatics would like, especially for various freeloading and parasitical elements, so they call the increased spending "cuts."

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Jim-ca 2,781
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 10 min Julia 57
News Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11) 12 min Denny CranesPlace 3,852
News Chicago's population decline continues for the ... 13 min ThomasA 5
News Notre Dame graduates walk out on Pence as he to... 15 min Chicagoan by Birth 177
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min John 1,536,269
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 16 min Hunter 6,143
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 40 min Julia 270,616
News Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr... 43 min Lawrence Wolf 44
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Justice Dale 240,940
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,343,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC