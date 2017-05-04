Trump welcomes some unions over other...

Trump welcomes some unions over others at the White House

There are 12 comments on the The Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump welcomes some unions over others at the White House. In it, The Gazette reports that:

President Donald Trump says labor unions have an open door to his White House, but so far, he's holding the door a little more ajar for some organizations than others. Trump has put out the welcome mat for the nation's construction trades, with whom he's had relationships during decades of building office towers and hotels.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
Oh, gawd! Imagine a man actually having preferences that might prefer honest men to Communist filth.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Oh, gawd! Imagine a man actually having preferences that might prefer honest men to Communist filth.
Too bad that man isn't our so-called president.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,477

Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Too bad that man isn't our so-called president.
America's Most Biblically-Hostile U. S. President - WallBuilders
https://wallbuilders.com/americas-biblically-...

Dec 29, 2016 - And the White House Christmas tree ornaments include figures such as Mao ... than two years Obama did not fill the post of religious freedom ambassador,... could continue to stand, but the Obama administration refused to allow the land to ... of Christians, saying they “cling to guns or religion” and have an ...

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,627

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Oh, gawd! Imagine a man actually having preferences that might prefer honest men to Communist filth.
Seems like he's open to organizations that help the middle class (trade unions) while dismissing those that destroy the middle class (government unions).

Sounds good to me.

Wrote wrote

Lexington, KY

#5 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Seems like he's open to organizations that help the middle class (trade unions) while dismissing those that destroy the middle class (government unions).

Sounds good to me.
America has hired a tough businessman.
Let's see what happens!

Wait a Minute

United States

#6 5 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Oh, gawd! Imagine a man actually having preferences that might prefer honest men to Communist filth.
Unions support worker's rights.

Communists build monuments to workers.

The GOP has a history of distrust of Unions and Communism.

So you appear to be a bit confused.

What's your point?

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#7 4 hrs ago
Wait a Minute wrote:
Unions support worker's rights.

Communists build monuments to workers.

The GOP has a history of distrust of Unions and Communism.

So you appear to be a bit confused.

What's your point?
Unions support themselves, the leadership gets rich.

Communists killed the workers before they put up the monument.

The GOP has no such history, only the delusions from the alt-leftists.

You appear to really be confused.

Shutting Down Now

United States

#8 4 hrs ago
joe wrote:
Unions support themselves, the leadership gets rich.

Communists killed the workers before they put up the monument.

The GOP has no such history, only the delusions from the alt-leftists.

You appear to really be confused.
Unions do have some faults. I refused to join when approached. They do have a reputation of being influenced by organized crime.

Communists actually killed a lot of highly skilled intellectuals and tried to replace them with uneducated workers. The Reeducation movement in China is an awful example of this. Removed doctors from hospitals and tried to replace them with people loyal to the Party Line. Didn't work out so well. Many people died as a result of rampant incompetence in all areas where skilled people were removed and replaced.

The GOP believes the free market with no restrictions is the best way for an economy to grow. Unions get in the way of that. Unions do their best to make sure that profits are shared a bit more equally. It is the Union that set the 40 hour work week and pushed for benefits that we all come to depend upon as salaried workers like healthcare, vacation time, maternity leave etc. That is the good thing that Unions brought to the situation. But they also brought some bad things too, which is why they get a bad rap by the GOP.

There is a middle ground for all of theses concepts.

But at this point in our country, middle is considered extreme. Extreme seems to be the norm.

As long as this is the norm, nothing good will happen.

We need reason and moderation. Those are dirty words to extremists in religion and politics.

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,564

Atlanta, GA

#9 4 hrs ago
Ronnie showed the ATC union a thing or two...he said go to work, or you're fired....then he fired them.....I knew a few of them, they regretted their actions, as they had a pretty good job. then they didn't

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,627

Lake Geneva, WI

#10 4 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
Ronnie showed the ATC union a thing or two...he said go to work, or you're fired....then he fired them.....I knew a few of them, they regretted their actions, as they had a pretty good job. then they didn't
I remember that as well. That was the start of the death spiral of unions.

We should do the same thing the next time the f-ing teachers decide to strike, go to work or "it" can them.

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

28,747

Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
I remember that as well. That was the start of the death spiral of unions.

We should do the same thing the next time the f-ing teachers decide to strike, go to work or "it" can them.
I don't object to people forming a union if they work for public employers. There is a balanced that is reached where if the union demands are to high they will put their employer out of business and have no jobs. I strongly object to unions for government workers where the tax payer foots the bill.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,627

Lake Geneva, WI

#12 1 hr ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>I don't object to people forming a union if they work for public employers. There is a balanced that is reached where if the union demands are to high they will put their employer out of business and have no jobs. I strongly object to unions for government workers where the tax payer foots the bill.
I agree. While I'd NEVER join a union, people are free to attempt to organize. What I don't care for is when the majority of workers don't want to unionize and the goon squad comes in.

Government workers (and I use that term loosely...) unionizing is a disgrace.

