Trump son-in-law Kushner a focus in Russia probe: US media

The activities of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner have come under FBI scrutiny as part of the probe of Russian interference in last year's presidential election, US media reported Thursday. Although it is unclear whether Kushner is a main focus of the probe, he is under investigation for the "extent and nature" of his interaction with Russian officials, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.