Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctu...

Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctuary cities ruling

There are 10 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctuary cities ruling. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

The Trump administration filed court papers Monday aimed at getting a judge to reconsider his ruling blocking the president's executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. The U.S. Department of Justice asked U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick for permission to file documents asking the judge to reconsider or clarify his ruling in light of a new memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#1 11 hrs ago
hey low Robotopix Android ;) Read dot..........more).........do U like snapchat or facebook? U don't like Trump Tweet much? ;-00000

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Appalachia bliss

Ellicott City, MD

#2 11 hrs ago
Voters stayed home on Hillary

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,919

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Appalachia bliss wrote:
Voters stayed home on Hillary
Voters stayed home on liberals since 2010. They have nothing to give the public except lies.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yes But

United States

#4 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Voters stayed home on liberals since 2010. They have nothing to give the public except lies.
Trump is #1!

Trump has outdone everyone in the game of lies, inconsistency, incompetence and backtracking.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 1 hr ago
President Trump looks good overseas, and Americans are once again proud of their President. No butt kissing, just plain talk. His first budget looks good. Those who voted him into office don't want a hand out, so they appreciate his saving millions. If you are able bodied it is time you got a job.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yes but

United States

#6 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
President Trump looks good overseas, and Americans are once again proud of their President. No butt kissing, just plain talk. His first budget looks good. Those who voted him into office don't want a hand out, so they appreciate his saving millions. If you are able bodied it is time you got a job.
Good gosh, why can't he manage to "look good" when he is here! You know, spend more than 4 days in a row at his office?

And I want more than a president to "look good". He needs to have skills to govern.

His Administration looks and acts like a damn soap opera. It isn't enough to put on a suit and have a gorgeous, albeit miserable looking, wife.

Cannot understand why Melanie went Along with any of this.

She couldn't make it more obvious that she hates it.

I can sympathize but seriously, why is she punishing herself?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#7 1 hr ago
You know whats worst than a Muzzie, a Muzzie loving democrat.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#8 1 hr ago
Yes but wrote:
<quoted text>

Good gosh, why can't he manage to "look good" when he is here! You know, spend more than 4 days in a row at his office?

And I want more than a president to "look good". He needs to have skills to govern.

His Administration looks and acts like a damn soap opera. It isn't enough to put on a suit and have a gorgeous, albeit miserable looking, wife.

Cannot understand why Melanie went Along with any of this.

She couldn't make it more obvious that she hates it.

I can sympathize but seriously, why is she punishing herself?
Whats it like being poor. The market is high and your bragging about how broke you are. People are going back to work and your still crying like you just lost the election. More Play Dough for the sissie babies. And remember, Muslims suck the world. Bring back extreme vetting. Just say No to a democrat Muzzie loving loser.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Schioppo

Santa Ana, CA

#9 56 min ago
Well Well wrote:
You know whats worst than a Muzzie, a Muzzie loving democrat.
A Muzzle in that foul mouthed masticating hole you call a mouth would be suffice.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,919

Location hidden
#10 3 min ago
Yes But wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump is #1!

Trump has outdone everyone in the game of lies, inconsistency, incompetence and backtracking.
Lots of liberal claims, still no proof. Blather on snowflake.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fact check: Newt Gingrich spreads Seth Rich con... 1 min Royal Norwegian A... 5
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 2 min joe 675
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Denny CranesPlace 1,534,439
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min Go Trump 2,387
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min Trump your President 2,236
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 4 min Idiotic Interregnum 128
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min CodeTalker 269,738
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Dr Guru 240,819
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC