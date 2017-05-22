Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctuary cities ruling
There are 10 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctuary cities ruling. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
The Trump administration filed court papers Monday aimed at getting a judge to reconsider his ruling blocking the president's executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. The U.S. Department of Justice asked U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick for permission to file documents asking the judge to reconsider or clarify his ruling in light of a new memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
#1 11 hrs ago
#2 11 hrs ago
Voters stayed home on Hillary
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,919
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Voters stayed home on liberals since 2010. They have nothing to give the public except lies.
United States
#4 1 hr ago
Trump is #1!
Trump has outdone everyone in the game of lies, inconsistency, incompetence and backtracking.
#5 1 hr ago
President Trump looks good overseas, and Americans are once again proud of their President. No butt kissing, just plain talk. His first budget looks good. Those who voted him into office don't want a hand out, so they appreciate his saving millions. If you are able bodied it is time you got a job.
United States
#6 1 hr ago
Good gosh, why can't he manage to "look good" when he is here! You know, spend more than 4 days in a row at his office?
And I want more than a president to "look good". He needs to have skills to govern.
His Administration looks and acts like a damn soap opera. It isn't enough to put on a suit and have a gorgeous, albeit miserable looking, wife.
Cannot understand why Melanie went Along with any of this.
She couldn't make it more obvious that she hates it.
I can sympathize but seriously, why is she punishing herself?
#7 1 hr ago
You know whats worst than a Muzzie, a Muzzie loving democrat.
#8 1 hr ago
Whats it like being poor. The market is high and your bragging about how broke you are. People are going back to work and your still crying like you just lost the election. More Play Dough for the sissie babies. And remember, Muslims suck the world. Bring back extreme vetting. Just say No to a democrat Muzzie loving loser.
#9 56 min ago
A Muzzle in that foul mouthed masticating hole you call a mouth would be suffice.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,919
Location hidden
#10 3 min ago
Lots of liberal claims, still no proof. Blather on snowflake.
