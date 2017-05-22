There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump seeks reconsideration of sanctuary cities ruling. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

The Trump administration filed court papers Monday aimed at getting a judge to reconsider his ruling blocking the president's executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. The U.S. Department of Justice asked U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick for permission to file documents asking the judge to reconsider or clarify his ruling in light of a new memo by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

