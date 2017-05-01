Trump: Republican-led Senate should ease rules to pass bills

Trump: Republican-led Senate should e...

May 2 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Republicans should make it easier for the Senate to pass legislation, either by allowing bills to be approved by a simple majority vote or by winning a wider majority in the 2018 congressional election. "The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%.

President Trump is right to call for changing Filibuster rule of 60 votes which make the Democrat loser under Schumer dictating the budget more than the Republicans although the Republicans have majority of 52 senators compared to 48 of the Democrats. Democracy is aimed at giving the majority the right to make decisions based on its agenda which was voted by the American people. Nevertheless, the effort of the Democrats to sabotage Trump presidency by all means by using the filibuster of 60 votes to stop the republican agenda which is not democratic whatsoever and give advantage to the losing party over the winning party thus defeating the will of the American people. The budget that was passed looks more like a Democratic Party Budget because GOP failed to push their agenda and did not change the filibuster rules to reduced limit of 51 votes compared to 60. Clearly, stupid historic filibuster rules should not destroy America as a democracy in which the vote of the majority of the people is what counts.

"Democracy is aimed at giving the majority the right to make decisions based on its agenda which was voted by the American people"

I agree. When Democrats held the majority in the senate they folded on their responsibility after knowing Republicans' only aim was sabotaging the United States and the presidency of Barack Obama

It's satisfying ti see Republicans smear crap in the face of spineless politicians who were interested in pandering to potential voters instead of standing upright for the people who put them in charge of Congress to work with Barack Obama

Tiny Hands tRump says "Waaaaahhhhhh! I never get what I want! Waaaaahhhhhh"

No, no, no.

I thought we might have learned our lesson from Gangsta Harry.

Changing the rules works..... until you aren't in power anymore then the othere side gets to use it against you.

