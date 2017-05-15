Trump reportedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn before Comey was fired
There are 3 comments on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump reportedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn before Comey was fired. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:
President Trump reportedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the FBI's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo written by Comey, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Initially, the White House said that the Russia probe had nothing to do with the president's decision and that he had acted solely on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Consider this: You are the POTUS and your Attorney General warns you that your National Security Adviser had been compromised by the Russian Gov’t. So you immediately fire the Attorney General ... does that make you an idiot, a moron or a traitor?
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Current Democrat mania is no different than the Democrat mania after the 2000 elections. They would be doing the same things with the same ferocity no matter what Republican got, or gets elected. They have absolutely no basis for any of their conjured claims. They live in a bubble of information, which feeds only their own bigotry and hysteria. Democrats today would do the same things against Theodore Roosevelt, making the same hateful and irrational claims about his ego, etc. McCabe, the temporary replacement for Comey, says there has been and cannot be any impediment to any investigation by the FBI. Democrats and their directive, asinine media are committing treason and fifth columnist type work. They should be prosecuted. Something has to be done to bring this insanity under control. The childish hysteria of the Communist led Democrat jargon is Kathy Shaidle's definition of the future under their narcissism: "Imagine a boot stamping on the ground, its owner demanding his own way, forever."
|
#4 3 hrs ago
"has not been"
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,506
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|36 min
|WORTH REPEATING
|3,791
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Vickie
|1,532,068
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow__
|268,408
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 hr
|Right Wing Imbies
|1,606
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|42
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Roger Dat
|240,665
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|161
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC