There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump reportedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn before Comey was fired. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

President Trump reportedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the FBI's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo written by Comey, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Initially, the White House said that the Russia probe had nothing to do with the president's decision and that he had acted solely on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.