Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
There are 9 comments on the KELO-TV Sioux Falls story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa. In it, KELO-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.
#1 13 hrs ago
Trivial.
#2 13 hrs ago
The Russians did it.
#3 13 hrs ago
Who wants to be ambassador to the moonchild pope?
Clean up the Vatican Bank and get your pedophile house in order already. If I can reach you from this post, you're either not in control or the source of the problem. The mass media does own you so stop marketing to gender-bender liberals. They aren't buying your snake oil. They're too busy trying out all the latest drugs to allow tithing to cut into the experience.
#4 10 hrs ago
So a "good" Catholic who had three divorces and who knows how many affairs gets to be the US's representative to the Vatican?
Oh, wait. It's his wife, isn't it?
Newt probably won't be allowed in the front door. Okay, never mind.
#5 8 hrs ago
;-00h, Trump signed the " In Got We Trust " Executive Order & now the went to the HoleeDay sites!!
;-00h, special thx to H.R. McMaster & K.T. McFarland!! ;-000
#6 8 hrs ago
Trump having fun with the Holy "See'! ;)
#7 7 hrs ago
Your grip on international relations is nothing short of amazing.
Actually, that isn't true.... your grip on international relations is less than zero.
#8 4 hrs ago
Not sure if I insulted your Jesus or your genders.. Does it matter?
If the Pope wanted to have ANY role in international politics, he'll first have to renounce us empty headed anonymous posters as a source of wisdom.
You have already made my entire point by being judgmental without even the slightest effort to explain your judgments....and you'll do it again, and again...and again.
The Pope can learn from this, but he won't. He doesn't seem to realize that soul sucking, anonymous trash talk is what the church has always been on the edge of, like compulsive gamblers. How can he ever tend to the flock when he's figuring out how to make his shepherds look sexy?
Have a nice day, Geezer!
#9 4 hrs ago
Actually, the only thing you insulted was a moron's intelligence.
Whatever your feelings of inadequacy towards the Pope, or the Catholic Church, the FACT remains that the Vatican City is a sovereign nation, much the same as England, France, Germany, any other U.S ally or nation with which we have diplomatic relations.
The Pope doesn't have to do anything to suit your demands, any more so than the Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Queen of England, nor the Chancellor of Germany.
BTW, I don't care enough about you to let you insult me in any way, shape or form.
Go back to your Crayons, coloring books and try to stay inside the lines for a change.
