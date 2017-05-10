Trump meets with Russia's top diplomat NEW
There are 6 comments on the The Recorder story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trump meets with Russia's top diplomat NEW. In it, The Recorder reports that:
President Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House Wednesday marking his highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since taking office.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Recorder.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,532
Location hidden
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Wonder if they talked about the 500,000 that Russia gave Bill for his Speech
|
Since: Mar 09
11,242
The Left Coast
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Or the 2 1/2 million they had 'donated' to the Clinton Family 'Foundation' for approving the sale of US uranium to Russia.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,915
Goodby Hillary
|
#3 11 hrs ago
I'm wondering just how much and long are the libs gonna complain about THIS Russian connection.....
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Democrats of course object to anyone talking if they aren't doing the talking. And with Russia being the 2nd Super Power, it wouldn't be wise to carry on like Democrats, hiding under the bed, mumbling "the Russians, the Russians, the Russians." It's time to work with them.
|
#8 1 hr ago
More likely it was an interview for a possible position at the FBI.
Seems there's a vacancy that would be ideal for him.
|
#9 32 min ago
The false narrative of Russian meddling was tested by Democrats with several others after Trump was elected. The extreme lunacy of the claim is what hit pay dirt with the lunatic fringe of the Democrat Party, which has formulated its policies and long term plans at making America a Third World nation. The same lunatics testing the fake Russian narrative are the same ones now proposing to remove the Law in California making it being illegal for a Communist to hold public office. The Democrats have effectively dumbed down their constituencies to a point of no longer recognizing the very real and deadly threat of Communism in the U.S. Their followers seemingly take their world views from the novel "1984" by Orwell. Hearing Colbert scold the true believers for applauding Trump's firing of Comey is a perfect example of the deprivation of facts and historical knowledge suffered by the Liberal mentality. In a flash moment of time in the novel, true believers could be made to change their opinions about war and other mega-countries simply by the few scolding, or threatening words of their political guides. This is a picture of Colbert and his scolded audience. In a larger sense, it is the picture of the Democrats changing their view from firing Comey, disapproving of Comey, to almost adulation and definite approval, even as he continued his wrongful allegations against one of Hillary's top aides. So, we have Orwell's Oceania being told they have always been at war with Eastasia, and Democrat approving Colbert continuing the false narrative of Russia being our enemy and undermining our system, while scolding a huge number of his own viewers for their "wrong" reactions to Eastasia... Colbert... the perfect example of Democrat self-destruction.
|
|
