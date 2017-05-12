Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in letter
There are 3 comments on the The Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in letter. In it, The Republic reports that:
Lawyers for President Donald Trump said Friday that a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources," with some exceptions. It's the latest attempt by the president to tamp down concerns about any Russian ties amid an ongoing investigation of his campaign's associates.
Clearly, Trump had no relations with Russia as blamed by the Democratic losers led by Hillary.. A new FBI chief such Commissioner Ray Kelly of the NYPD or Governor Chris Christie will prevent coup that Deep State intelligence agents that work for Hillary and the Clinton foundation of two billion dollars. Undoubtedly, President Trump is under coup threat by the liberal media led by the NY Times and Hillary who aim at taking president Trump down to avoid revisiting by new attorney of Hillary Crimes and abuse of her political power against American national security and giving away tens of thousands of top secrets to the enemies of America which would put her for jail for lifetime. What Hillary can lose by organizing fiercely resistance to Trump and using attack dog media for fighting every word that he says when Hillary can lose her freedom and be humiliated in the ‘century trial’ as the worst traitor in American history who sold American Uranium to the Russian-Iranian partnership? The Democratic Party and its corrupt anti-American media support a coup by the intelligence agents that Obama left behind after leaving the White House since the party lost its leadership and will lose in the next elections if GOP Congressmen would not try to sabotage Trump as they did before. The fate of America is in the leadership of president Trump and his administration which must clean-up the Deep State traitorous liberal crooks that Hillary and Obama are using to undermine Trump with leaks to the anti-American and Mozlem brotherhood sponsored media of the NY Times. It is time to fire more of the liberal Democrats that still control the FBI under Hillary’s commands and bring Commissioner Ray Kelly of the NYPD to take over the FBI and clean it up from the Hillary resistance agents.
trump fires Comey, the director of the FBI who is leading the investigation of trump's peoples' Russian dealings and 1 hour later is meeting with 2 Russian officials, in the Oval office, and locked out the US press allowing only Russian press in the room, then tweeted some fake news bullshit when the Russian pictures end up on American news sites and TV.
trump is an idiot. A big, dangerously stupid idiot.
No he is probably not actually coluding with the Russians, but he is too stupid to realize the Russians are playing him like a cheap fiddle.
Well golly - if his lawyers say so without providing any proof, it must be true!
LOL
He's such a dumbass...
