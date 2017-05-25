Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter ...

Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter Rampage: 'Leaks Out Of The White House Are Fabricated Lies'

There are 8 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump Goes On Sunday Morning Twitter Rampage: 'Leaks Out Of The White House Are Fabricated Lies'. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media for publishing leaks about chaos in the White House and revealing that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had become a focus of the FBI investigation. It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Trump returned home last night. Did he thank his European hosts? Did he express hopes for peace in Europe and the Middle East? Did he honor the two men in Portland who just lost their lives defending two Muslim women against a hate crime?... Of course not! Instead, he congratulated Montana thug Greg Gianforte on his election victory.(The guy beating up a reporter for asking questions).
Then he congratulated himself on his trip:“Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!” In fact, he alienated our allies. This morning, Germany's Angela Merkel said her country could no longer "completely depend" on the U.S. as a reliable partner." I call that a huge and dangerous loss for America. Only Saudi Arabia praised him. Saudi Arabia is a medieval kingdom with no human rights yet it has the support of our unprincipled White House Crime Family.



3

3

3




Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,418

Location hidden
#2 12 hrs ago
Look up what Tony Schwartz (the real author of "The Art of the Deal") has to say about Donald Trump. Brilliantly insightful.



3

3

2



Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#3 7 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Look up what Tony Schwartz (the real author of "The Art of the Deal") has to say about Donald Trump. Brilliantly insightful.
Kushner's father was sent to prison for his crooked business dealings; his father in law bought off the people he defrauded.(Trump U cases). Darlin' Jared wanted a secret way to contact the Russians, after stunned silence Father Fraud in law's gang said that was NORMAL; what is Kushner's official position anyway? ; )

He wanted to talk to the Russians using their embassy resources.



2

1

1



Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#4 7 hrs ago
The twisted rhetoric of the press, media and common Democrat leadership is not only irrational and fabricated, but seriously self-defeating. If indeed an anonymous letter can be believed, Kushner would be completely within normal President elect boundaries of attempting to bypass meddling and ignorant actors from access to communications. The silliness of the attacks are shown in Obama's very secretive attempts to set up back channels with a sworn enemy of the U.S., Iran, before he was even President Elect, before he was elected in 2008. As a private citizen, Obama was telling an enemy of our nation, that they would have it easier if he was elected and who know what else he was conspiring to accomplish, as his subsequent actions created havoc, anarchy and mass murder by his funding and arming actual terrorists also supported by Iran. Democrats and their Leftist press are insane.



2

2

2



Just Saying

Beverly, MA

#5 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The twisted rhetoric of the press, media and common Democrat leadership is not only irrational and fabricated, but seriously self-defeating. If indeed an anonymous letter can be believed, Kushner would be completely within normal President elect boundaries of attempting to bypass meddling and ignorant actors from access to communications. The silliness of the attacks are shown in Obama's very secretive attempts to set up back channels with a sworn enemy of the U.S., Iran, before he was even President Elect, before he was elected in 2008. As a private citizen, Obama was telling an enemy of our nation, that they would have it easier if he was elected and who know what else he was conspiring to accomplish, as his subsequent actions created havoc, anarchy and mass murder by his funding and arming actual terrorists also supported by Iran. Democrats and their Leftist press are insane.
http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/newspa...

This is what Red States are dealing with.

What was that again about druggie democrats?



2

2

2



Cordwainer Trout

Sonora, KY

#6 7 hrs ago
Just Saying wrote:
http://abcnews.go.com/Health/w ireStory/newspaper-ohio-4000-o verdose-deaths-2016-47692798
This is what Red States are dealing with.
What was that again about druggie democrats?
Instilling criminality and ignorance across America is not new to you. It has taken Democrats a couple generations to reduce America to a babbling mass of idiots voting for them, as they threaten our youth, communities and nation with everything from deadly drugs, to huge security concerns. The struggle against the thugs and slugs of the Democrat mindset across "Red States" continues. There are a significant number of you perverts and pervert, criminal supporters in every state.



1

1

1



anonymous

New York, NY

#8 6 hrs ago
Trump and all you are patheticly living and dying by the trash talk and press voodoo. If you want to fight, fight... just stop talking.

As for Trump, just STFU if you don't have anything to hide. Let your lawyers address any legal harassment and move on with what matters.....and that's NOT your POS nepotism!


RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,287

The Left Coast

#9 4 hrs ago
Obviously there is a Russian media conspiracy.



