Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI director
President Donald Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to
President Donald Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to s... . FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., questions then-FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers as they testify o... .
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,009
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Anyone who pledges loyalty to Donald Trump is unqualified for the job.
#2 8 hrs ago
It will be hard to find someone in Washington that hasn't been bought, and paid for by former President Obama, or Hillary Rodham.
#3 2 hrs ago
Loyalty is his only qualifier.
tRump is exactly as he appears: a hopeless narcissist with the attention span of a fruit fly, unable to maintain consistent beliefs or commitments from moment to moment, acting on base instinct, entirely situationally, to bolster his terrifyingly fragile ego.
There is no 'there' there.
United States
#4 2 hrs ago
Comey was loyal to Hildabeast, and he lost all of the little credibility he had left. The Clintons should have been indicted. Comey's next job should be something he can handle like security at Walmart.
