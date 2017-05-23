Trump budget director defends social safety net cuts
There are 5 comments on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump budget director defends social safety net cuts. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:
White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's plans to slash social programs are designed to increase economic growth to 3 percent and put “taxpayers first.” Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee that he went “line by line” through the federal budget and asked “Can we justify this to the folks who are actually paying for it?” Mulvaney's appearance was one of four slated Wednesday as Trump Cabinet officials fanned out on Capitol Hill to defend Trump's budget, which contains jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,955
Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
Of course there has to be sanity in our budget. After all, all can not do as Obama and double the deficit to 20 trillion in just 8 years of wasted spending with nothing to show for it.
#2 7 hrs ago
Before you go spouting off, you might want to know how many Trump supporters are taking advantage of food stamps.
Probably a lot more than you realize.
And if things get bad for them, you can count on their vote changing in the midterms.
United States
#3 7 hrs ago
#4 3 hrs ago
The difference is the poor people that voted for President Trump are looking for jobs. They will be off food stamps, and welfare by the 2018 election. They will be proud to vote Republican again. Not every poor person wants to lay around waiting for the mail man to bring their freebies
"Yeah, but..."
Since: Sep 11
5,429
MILKY WAY
#5 2 hrs ago
The USA cannot sustain continued expenses for anything if we insist that there's no way to increase productivity beyond 2%, as the Democrats do.
We as a nation must establish priorities. Otherwise, everyone will eventually lose everything.
We need to convince the Democrat loafers to get off their butts and get to work.
We need to convince them that if they don't work for the betterment of everyone they will suffer.
From each individual we must demand they produce ANYTHING, so each can can meet their needs.
