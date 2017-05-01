Trump asks why American Civil War cou...

Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have been avoided

There are 14 comments on the Westport News story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have been avoided. In it, Westport News reports that:

President Donald Trump made puzzling claims about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview, suggesting he was uncertain about the origin of the conflict while claiming that Jackson might have stopped the war. NEW YORK - The U.S. president had a historical question: Why did America's Civil War happen? "Why could that one not have been worked out?" Remarks by Donald Trump , aired Monday, showed presidential uncertainty about the origin and necessity of the Civil War, a defining event in U.S. history with slavery at its core.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,257

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Apparently - much like healthcare and being the president - history is really hard for Tiny Hands tRump...

I love how he tried to save himself on his twitter account last night, however. So sad...

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 6 hrs ago
You have got to be fcvking kidding me.

The ignorance of this ashhole is literally without measure.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,362

Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
Apparently - much like healthcare and being the president - history is really hard for Tiny Hands tRump...

I love how he tried to save himself on his twitter account last night, however. So sad...
Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!!

You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,257

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
"liberal slave owners"

giggle

You're so adorably stupid...

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#6 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
And today the libtards still keep them on the plantation, sad, they are unable to see their own racism.

gboisjo

Sulligent, AL

#7 4 hrs ago
Andrew Jackson a slave owner who had been dead for 16 years when the war began in 1861 stood on the wrong side of the fundamental moral issue of his time. The root cause of the war, slavery, wasn't even mentioned by Trump. Its hard for me to understand how anyone so deliberately and consistently ignorant could serve as the president of the US.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,362

Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

And today the libtards still keep them on the plantation, sad, they are unable to see their own racism.
Oh they see it. They just hope the blacks don't see it. From their slavery roots to killing millions of black children a year through abortion and letting them kill each other in shootings shows they care nothing about the blacks.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
Liberal slave owners? Good Lord man, you are a proctologist's nightmare. The federal Gove't tried to end slavery in the south for several decades before it finally happened ... you pathetic moron!

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
How stupid are you, "liberal slave owners" you're more illiterate and stupid than Loser Donald Trump.

Northern liberal conservatives freed slaves before organizing dissent abolitionist societies dedicated to freeing people held in bondage and spreading their gospel. The example of northern liberals are the abolitionist residing in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New England, and New Jersey

Ha. The Southern politicians were the root cause of the Civil War and their masterful manipulation of and pandering to landless immigrants from Ireland in the south. The aristocracy in the south was limited to agriculture and only Africans were capable of understanding the discipline of farming, arriving immigrants were useless working on a farm in tropical climate in the south or in the Caribbean .

Irish Immigrants were used as pawns of the plantation owning aristocracies' who convinced landless immigrants into supporting the cause of subservient southern blacks, or risk becoming, as they were in Ireland a subservient class here in the United States without any rights to become accepted free individuals.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Well it could have been avoided. All the liberal slave owners could have freed the slaves as Lincoln ended up doing. Liberals talk a good game, they just do the opposite when it comes to actions.
Liberal slave holders? Good lord man, you are a proctologist's nightmare

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#12 1 hr ago
He is still smarter then the loser Democrats/
anonymous

New York, NY

#13 51 min ago
In truth? Blame the Scotsmen of America. They're the money grubber stereotype who when confronted says "I'm sorry that I hate them #iggers", but they will never give in. Nothing is negotiable, and once one White man give in to their selfishness, the rest tend to follow. Plausible deniability, Nuremberg defense and all that jazz.

Talk negotiation all you want. They can't stop hating.
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#16 39 min ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Liberal slave owners? Good Lord man, you are a proctologist's nightmare. The federal Gove't tried to end slavery in the south for several decades before it finally happened ... you pathetic moron!
Only a textbook classic embecile with no formal education beyond 3rd grade could make such a distinction that their existed white southern liberals during slavery in America

Nobody that's not retarded could be so stupid.unless they're putting forth great effort
