Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of...

Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeakable crimes' backed by Iran

There are 1 comment on the Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeakable crimes' backed by Iran. In it, Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen reports that:

He denounced Iranian aggression in the region in an address to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, and said the "longest-suffering victims" are the Iranian people. Saudi King Salman with US President Donald Trump at the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
Deflecting attention to the humanitarian crisis imposed by Obama, the Brits and Saudi Arabia in Yemen alone shows a compromised staff and Democrat remainders in various agencies not only spending their days trying to undermine the President, but handing him erroneous information, so that Obama and other criminals are never held responsible for such genocides. Giving a nation of parasites of Western good will and industry huge military industrial contracts continues the problem. These jerks think they can get away with starving Two Million people to death, but all they accomplish is another generation of terror.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 min Truth is might 314,284
News James Comey fired as FBI director 17 min huntcoyotes 2,248
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 29 min Nohweh 2,047
News Biden: It's time for America to regain unity an... 36 min anonymous 15
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 38 min Alt right lies 183
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... 44 min anonymous 1
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... 56 min overlord 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Boasting Trump 240,761
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,533,977
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 hr then 269,594
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 6 hr Iran Contra RayGONE 563
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC