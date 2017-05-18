Times Square crash driver who killed ...

Times Square crash driver who killed tourist - heard voices'

There are 3 comments on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 12 hrs ago, titled Times Square crash driver who killed tourist - heard voices'. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:

An 18-year-old woman killed by a car that barrelled down a pavement in New York's Times Square was a tourist, police said. Alyssa Elsman, from Portage, Michigan, died and 23 people were struck by the car before it was stopped by a security barrier.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#1 9 hrs ago
There are a lot of Democrats and Anarchists hearing voices these days.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#2 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
There are a lot of Democrats and Anarchists hearing voices these days.
Putin puts chips in their heads at birth and sends them secret messages through their ObamaPhones.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,654

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 8 hrs ago
Now we've seen that a car in the hands of someone with mental issues can be deadly.

How soon before the left starts calling for car bans ant auto control?

