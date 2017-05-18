Times Square crash driver who killed tourist - heard voices'
An 18-year-old woman killed by a car that barrelled down a pavement in New York's Times Square was a tourist, police said. Alyssa Elsman, from Portage, Michigan, died and 23 people were struck by the car before it was stopped by a security barrier.
#1 9 hrs ago
There are a lot of Democrats and Anarchists hearing voices these days.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,840
Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
Putin puts chips in their heads at birth and sends them secret messages through their ObamaPhones.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,654
#3 8 hrs ago
Now we've seen that a car in the hands of someone with mental issues can be deadly.
How soon before the left starts calling for car bans ant auto control?
