The Latest: Why global 'WannaCry' outbreak is unusual
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Why global 'WannaCry' outbreak is unusual.
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies. Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
#1 10 hrs ago
This is simple. This isn't a demonic new tech power. This is people who don't know doodley about computers and that isn't going to change. Most people are so poorly mismanaged in the workplace that they don't even begin to have time to pay attention to the warning signs of phishing scams. They need to be blocked at the source.
I work with computers for a living and I don't have the time to decode the warning signs in all the idiot newsletters, invites to LinkedIn and other useless trash that social media has turned the network environment into. People don't want to hire internal IT staff anymore. They want it "on the cloud" and to get back to their toy shopping and completely meaningless corporate Facebook pages.
It's very simple. Create a corporate whitelist standard for web sites and email. Kick the corporations off the list if they don't maintain their own security. Block internal users from idiot time waster sites.
A lot of this is already out there. Anyone want to bet on how often I have to unblock ESPN in the corporate content filter? Hold the good ol' boys accountable already.
