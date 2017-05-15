The Latest: US Supreme Court denies stay of execution
There are 1 comment on the KTMF story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: US Supreme Court denies stay of execution.
Georgia has carried out its first execution of the year, putting to death a man who fatally stabbed his neighbor 25 years ago. Authorities say 45-year-old J.W. Ledford Jr. was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,738
Location hidden
#1 8 hrs ago
One less mooch to feed and house. Next.
