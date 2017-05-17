The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing
There are 5 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the ongoing scandal around U.S President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian officials as "political schizophrenia."
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,229
NYC
#1 11 hrs ago
Have you noticed that most of those who hate President Trump and his family are anti-Semitic self-hating liberal Democrat Elites? President Trump and his family are great friends of Israel and Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the biblical capital of Israel since the Kingdom of David 3000 years ago. President Trump enemies are the same enemies of Israel! Clearly, Gowdy is a great American who is right to claim the collusion between loyal Liberal Democrat FBI Chief James Comey and Hillary Clinton and FBI providing cover up to Hillary Crimes and her advisor Uma Abedin who used hammer to crash Hillary Blackberry and bleach the top secret e-mails. The low life GOP RINOs are crooks and liars and they support the Iranian nuke-deal against Israel and led by John McCain, Bob Corker, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, Orin Hatch and Tune among other traitorous GOP losers who lies to the American people about their opposition to the Iranian nuke deal that they supported with Hillary and Obama are colluded with the Hillary Clinton foundation of Quid Pro Quo and they are rewarded for undermining the GOP and president Trump with re-election advertisement of the NY Times. Liberal Democrats led by Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood sympathizer Keith Ellison and communists Tom Perez seek revolution in America using the Uranium regime and ISIS caliphate agenda and financing through Hillary Clinton foundation that got hundreds of millions of dollars in return for the American Uranium supply to Russia together with 20,000 centrifuges that work day and night in secret underground Iranian nuke sites to create nukes for new holocaust of the Jews. Adam Schiff and other liberal Democratic Party Elites all of whom are anti-Semitic who hates Israel are seeking a civil war and violent coup in America using the corrupt New York Times deceitful skunks led by Thomas Friedman, Frank rich and Paul Krugman all who supported the Iranian nuke deal and the creation of ISIS caliphate. The New- York Times as well as al Jazeera represent the Iranian regime effort to bring anarchy to America using low life Democrats led by the criminal Hillary Clinton, Blumenthal, Schumer who are Israel haters and Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist sympathizers and Blacks led by the half brain Mozlem Brother sympathizers Maxim Waters which seek violence in US University and using Black Live matter cop killers and Black Panther and ISIS terrorists to topple President Trump and trash the US Constitution. President Trump must cleanse the Democratic Party spies within the Intelligence that Obama left behind in the White House to sabotage Trump regime with leaks to the NY Times and al Jazeera.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,747
Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
All of those on the left are lying about being astounded. It has to be a lie. After Bill, Barry and Hillary, nothing should astound them.
#3 9 hrs ago
;) D.C. show down! Drama Club vs. Drama Class! do U know who"s H.R. McMaster? ;-00
#4 8 hrs ago
Trump is a Great Unifier!. and I have beachfront property for sale in New Mexico
#5 8 hrs ago
President Trump had every right to fire him. Read into it what you want, but this is just another waste of time.
