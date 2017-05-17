The Latest: Protesters briefly block ...

The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road

There are 4 comments on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 7 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

The Latest on the not guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man. : Demonstrators blocked a main road in downtown Tulsa for a short period of time after a police officer was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed black man.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,783

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
As usual, the press did not tell the whole story, just the part that looks divisive. Common for the AP. A liberal fake news source.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#2 6 hrs ago
More Black Lies Matter Democrat subversion and disrespect for lawful process at any level. A jury with two female Black citizens and one male Black citizen found the female officer not guilty. As she has said, if the killed Black had communicated, had shown the slightest inclination to follow commands, had not walked away from the officers and continued walking, refusing commands, had not repeatedly gone for his pockets and had not appeared to be reaching toward the vehicle's window, he would be alive today. Given the angle of the officers to Crutcher at the time of his shooting, there was no possible way any of the officers could have known if the window was up, or down. The spurious attention of the family and their attorneys to that detail was not helpful and intended to incite what we see today... Blacks acting illegally, who don't know anything.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,256

The Left Coast

#3 1 hr ago
When does the looting start?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,783

Location hidden
#4 26 min ago
RustyS wrote:
When does the looting start?
It don't in Red states, only blue states and liberal cities.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,532,718
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Richard Nixon Trump 268,796
News Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum... 3 min Trump your President 53
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Aquarius-WY 1,707
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 6 min Dee Dee Dee 108
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 8 min MIDutch 9
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 11 min CodeTalker 295
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 240,695
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC