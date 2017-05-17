There are on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 7 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

The Latest on the not guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man. : Demonstrators blocked a main road in downtown Tulsa for a short period of time after a police officer was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed black man.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.