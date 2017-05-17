The Latest: Protesters briefly block a Tulsa road
The Latest on the not guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man. : Demonstrators blocked a main road in downtown Tulsa for a short period of time after a police officer was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed black man.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,783
Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
As usual, the press did not tell the whole story, just the part that looks divisive. Common for the AP. A liberal fake news source.
#2 6 hrs ago
More Black Lies Matter Democrat subversion and disrespect for lawful process at any level. A jury with two female Black citizens and one male Black citizen found the female officer not guilty. As she has said, if the killed Black had communicated, had shown the slightest inclination to follow commands, had not walked away from the officers and continued walking, refusing commands, had not repeatedly gone for his pockets and had not appeared to be reaching toward the vehicle's window, he would be alive today. Given the angle of the officers to Crutcher at the time of his shooting, there was no possible way any of the officers could have known if the window was up, or down. The spurious attention of the family and their attorneys to that detail was not helpful and intended to incite what we see today... Blacks acting illegally, who don't know anything.
Since: Mar 09
11,256
The Left Coast
#3 1 hr ago
When does the looting start?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,783
Location hidden
#4 26 min ago
It don't in Red states, only blue states and liberal cities.
