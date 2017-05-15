The Latest: N Carolina gov., Democrats praise voter ruling
The Latest on the Supreme Court rejecting an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law : Democrats are praising the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to hear an appeal aimed at reinstating North Carolina's voter identification law, which opponents have said targeted African-Americans. The high court left in place a lower court decision that struck down a 2013 state law that mandated photo identification to vote in person and scaled back early voting.
Liberals live and win with voter fraud. Blacks have nothing to do with their dislike for the law. Something that is granted by the constitution should be protected, but liberals do not like the constitution. They prefer the Communist Manifesto.
You are not speaking in code.
