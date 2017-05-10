The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark succes...

The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals

There are 3 comments on the Daily Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals. In it, Daily Times reports that:

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, confers with Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla. on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Jobs. It's about the JOBS. We don't care if you petulantly want to trash the efforts of the Obama administration.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,638

Location hidden
#2 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
Jobs. It's about the JOBS. We don't care if you petulantly want to trash the efforts of the Obama administration.
Using Obama to say he pushed jobs is an oxymoron.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lots of questions

United States

#3 30 min ago
What jobs?

Two area fast food establishments in my neighborhood have remodeled and placed self service kiosks in the place of cashiers.

Our local grocery stores have several self service checkouts as well.

When big corporations start replacing people with machines, what jobs will be left for Trump's Base?

Remember when Trump said he loved the "uneducated?"

Well, what will Trump do if he isn't for helping these folks get an education to overcome this situation. If low wage jobs are being eliminated and the only ones left are for programmmers and engineers, then what?

Building a wall will only take so long and it cannot absorb everyone.

So is our middle and low wage work force going to consist of military, deportation forces and police?

What about teenagers? What kinds of jobs will they be able to get?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump lawyers push back against Russia ties in ... 1 min Erl 28
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,531,072
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 25,477
News Interviews begin to replace fired FBI director ... 4 min Trump in Diapers 3
News James Comey fired as FBI director 8 min Pants Up Do Not Loot 1,205
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 11 min spocko 57
News U.S. Senate Democrats may refuse to vote on Tru... 12 min Erl 29
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 23 min Crow 267,955
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Julia 240,619
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC