The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals
There are 3 comments on the Daily Times story from 10 hrs ago, titled The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rules reversals. In it, Daily Times reports that:
In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, confers with Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla. on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator-designate, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.
#1 5 hrs ago
Jobs. It's about the JOBS. We don't care if you petulantly want to trash the efforts of the Obama administration.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 1 hr ago
Using Obama to say he pushed jobs is an oxymoron.
#3 30 min ago
What jobs?
Two area fast food establishments in my neighborhood have remodeled and placed self service kiosks in the place of cashiers.
Our local grocery stores have several self service checkouts as well.
When big corporations start replacing people with machines, what jobs will be left for Trump's Base?
Remember when Trump said he loved the "uneducated?"
Well, what will Trump do if he isn't for helping these folks get an education to overcome this situation. If low wage jobs are being eliminated and the only ones left are for programmmers and engineers, then what?
Building a wall will only take so long and it cannot absorb everyone.
So is our middle and low wage work force going to consist of military, deportation forces and police?
What about teenagers? What kinds of jobs will they be able to get?
