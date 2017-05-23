The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana body-slam
FILE - In this March 18, 2017 file photo, Congressional candidate Rob Quist meets with supporters during the annual Mansfield Metcalf Celebration dinner hosted by the state's Democratic Party in Helena, Mont. Montan... .
#1 6 hrs ago
Whats a body slam?
#2 6 hrs ago
#3 6 hrs ago
oops, wrong thread.
#4 5 hrs ago
This is a typical tactic of the violent Democrat party and their anti-democracy propaganda arm - the media. After they successfully provoke an incident, they flex their media muscle by blaming the victim - especially if the victim is a peaceful Trump supporting candidate to political office.
Ronald
United States
#5 5 hrs ago
Support Libertarian Mark Wicks.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,964
Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
You are so right about the left supporting violence.
Whistleblower: Obama knowingly let in MS-13 gang...
#7 1 hr ago
Fox News: Reporter didn't show physical aggression
Late Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna reported that she and her crew witnessed the incident and saw Gianforte grab Jacobs "by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him."
"To be clear, at no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte," Acuna wrote.
You're a stupid littlefucker, aren't you cupcake?
#8 1 hr ago
<< Fox News says a crew saw Montana's House candidate Greg Gianforte grab a Guardian reporter by the neck and slam him to the ground. In a first-person account posted on its website, a Fox reporter says the three-person crew went to the Republican's campaign headquarters to interview him Wednesday, the day before the special election to fill the state's lone House seat. Alicia Acuna writes that they watched Gianforte in disbelief as he punched Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs after slamming him to the ground. Jacobs had walked into the office and asked the candidate about the GOP's health care bill and persisted when Gianforte referred him to his spokesman. After Jacobs left, Gianforte apologized to the Fox crew. >>
As we see multiple ongoing investigations unravel the Trump campaign/administration on a daily basis, and right wing extremist Republican politicians becoming increasingly unhinged as they try to hide from their constituents and the press, their tensions and political distress have been mounting in response. It was just a matter of time until one of them finally snapped. As he attacked Jacobs, Gianforte articulated his anger as about being pressed to answer a question he wanted to avoid, expressing that Jacobs was just like another reporter who'd persistently queried him, an admission of his confused mental state at the moment he snapped.
Not surprisingly, Gianforte's team immediately crafted a carefully worded PR statement that blamed the victim by reversing Jacobs and Gianforte's roles to say that Jacobs attacked Gianforte.
#9 57 min ago
Well, you know what they say about craven little cuckholded White Power Trumpanzee
maggot stranglers who scuttle around Montana wearing
Sister Bertrille cowboy hats:
Conservative = Coward
#10 49 min ago
The GOP will deploy the same DARVO tactics all serial abusers go to when their own reprehensible
behavior paints them into a corner:
1 DENY
2 ACCUSE
3 REVERSE who the VICTIM and OFFENDER are
Since: Mar 09
11,275
The Left Coast
#11 44 min ago
Fake news coming from Fox news. It never happened.
#12 34 min ago
Well, Commode Talker, all one needs to do
to figure out how this little criminal assault
turns out is ask the same question we ask whenever any self-emasculated Right-Wing maggot gets caught with his needledick out:
Q. What would a coward do?
A. Blame the victim
The Guardian should send a lady reporter
next time. No sense in scaring more GOP
Snowflakes into shitting their drawers by
asking a "tough" question.
#13 26 min ago
The aggressive Leftwing Guardian "journalist" deserved exactly what he got, if he indeed grabbed the man by the wrist after shoving a recorder in his face. Knowing the Guardian's history, the "journalist" will lie about it. A misdemeanor assault charge is mild and related to no injury involved. Of course, the extremist Leftist Democrats will exaggerate the issue, as they exaggerate to the point of hysteria every false claim they make.
#14 14 min ago
Thanks for explaining "DARVO" -- reversing characters in a real world story to create an "alternative fact" story has become the Republicans' standard denial PR strategy for damage control, especially when it involves authoritarian Republican politicians' fascist attacks. In the current story, the audio recording and Fox witness are consistent only with Jacobs' report, certainly not with the Gianforte team's. Their problem is that they're only fooling themselves and their supporters who want to be deceived grossly underestimate the strong hold that reality has on their constituents and the press. Alas they delude themselves with the belief that everyone except them is out of step in the world parade led by a king who's wearing no clothing, but doesn't know it. DARVO is a folly for fools only.
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
