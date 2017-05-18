The Latest: Chaffetz resigning from Congress as of June 30
There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Chaffetz resigning from Congress as of June 30. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress on June 30, raising questions about the probe of President Donald Trump's ties to Russia. The Republican said in a letter Thursday to his constituents that he and his wife have agreed "the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Some alleged memo from Comey is a total, brazen contradiction of his sworn testimony before Congress on May 2. The allegation has to be more fake news, because Comey would not open himself to charges of perjury. The claim is made from an anonymous source referencing supposed conversations with other anonymous sources. That is not journalism. It is about the umpteenth example of fake news from previously respected journalists.
Now, more fake news is created with the ridiculous assumption that Chaffetz resigning would have anything to do with an investigation of a complete fantasy created to mislead the American people.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,532,967
|Dear Vice President Pence: What are you thinking?
|7 min
|RIP
|26
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|11 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,824
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|14 min
|SaveOurCountryPlease
|353
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|huntcoyotes
|269,030
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|19 min
|ohwilbur
|33
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|30 min
|huntcoyotes
|938
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,720
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC