The Latest: Brennan warned Russian against election meddling

Former CIA Director John Brennan says Russia has a history of trying to "suborn individuals" and he worried last summer about the number of contacts Russian officials were having with Americans. He says that last summer he was increasingly concerned that Russian officials were perhaps trying to enlist the cooperation of people in the Trump campaign.

