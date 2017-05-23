The Latest: Brennan warned Russian against election meddling
Former CIA Director John Brennan says Russia has a history of trying to "suborn individuals" and he worried last summer about the number of contacts Russian officials were having with Americans. He says that last summer he was increasingly concerned that Russian officials were perhaps trying to enlist the cooperation of people in the Trump campaign.
#1 11 hrs ago
Brannan is a bigger liar then Hillary, and that's going some. He wants to sabotage President Trump.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,930
Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Really, did he warn that a DNC activist was going to leak Hillary and Podesta's emails and communications and then be murdered by those wishing vengeance for showing the truth about the liberals and their ideology of lies.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,325
Goodby Hillary
#3 8 hrs ago
As trust worthy as James Clapper....
#4 8 hrs ago
Putin was the Wizard of Oz
#5 8 hrs ago
Interesting indeed.
Sharing intelligence information on terrorism with Russia, which Trump is getting slammed for doing by the media and Democrats was happening under Obama.
"John Brennan says that when he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russia and other nations about threats related to terrorism."
Brennan also admitted under oath to tipping off Russian intelligence about an ongoing investigation of their attempts to influence our elections.
"Former CIA Director John Brennan says he warned Russia against meddling in the presidential election during a call to the head of the Russian intelligence service on Aug. 4.
Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that he was the first U.S. official to call out the Russians for their activities. Brennan says he told the head of the FSB that if Russia continued to interfere, it would backfire and prevent any warming of relations.
He says the Russian intelligence official denied that Russia was meddling, but said he would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin."
Isn't it illegal for government officials to warn the subject of an espionage investigation that they are the subject of investigation?
United States
#6 7 hrs ago
So what, Trump invited Russia to hack during a debate.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,325
Goodby Hillary
#7 6 hrs ago
So? BFD..... Turns out they didn't have to. The DNC had a leaker of it's own. Seth Rich,a Staffer sickened by the onesidedness of the support the Party was throwing to Clinton was,it has been suspected,the impetus for his giving information to WikiLeaks about the Clinton Campaign. Resulting in his assassination on the streets of D.C.
#8 4 hrs ago
Fake News
#9 4 hrs ago
Shumer and Waters are destroying Trumps pathetic cabinet
