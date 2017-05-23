The Latest: Brennan warned Russian ag...

The Latest: Brennan warned Russian against election meddling

There are 9 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Brennan warned Russian against election meddling. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says Russia has a history of trying to "suborn individuals" and he worried last summer about the number of contacts Russian officials were having with Americans. He says that last summer he was increasingly concerned that Russian officials were perhaps trying to enlist the cooperation of people in the Trump campaign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 11 hrs ago
Brannan is a bigger liar then Hillary, and that's going some. He wants to sabotage President Trump.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,930

Location hidden
#2 11 hrs ago
Really, did he warn that a DNC activist was going to leak Hillary and Podesta's emails and communications and then be murdered by those wishing vengeance for showing the truth about the liberals and their ideology of lies.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,325

Goodby Hillary

#3 8 hrs ago
As trust worthy as James Clapper....

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BlunderCONVICT

Washington, DC

#4 8 hrs ago
Putin was the Wizard of Oz

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#5 8 hrs ago
Interesting indeed.

Sharing intelligence information on terrorism with Russia, which Trump is getting slammed for doing by the media and Democrats was happening under Obama.
"John Brennan says that when he was CIA director he shared classified information with Russia and other nations about threats related to terrorism."

Brennan also admitted under oath to tipping off Russian intelligence about an ongoing investigation of their attempts to influence our elections.
"Former CIA Director John Brennan says he warned Russia against meddling in the presidential election during a call to the head of the Russian intelligence service on Aug. 4.
Brennan told the House intelligence committee on Tuesday that he was the first U.S. official to call out the Russians for their activities. Brennan says he told the head of the FSB that if Russia continued to interfere, it would backfire and prevent any warming of relations.
He says the Russian intelligence official denied that Russia was meddling, but said he would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin."
Isn't it illegal for government officials to warn the subject of an espionage investigation that they are the subject of investigation?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Silly Stuff

United States

#6 7 hrs ago
So what, Trump invited Russia to hack during a debate.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,325

Goodby Hillary

#7 6 hrs ago
Silly Stuff wrote:
So what, Trump invited Russia to hack during a debate.
So? BFD..... Turns out they didn't have to. The DNC had a leaker of it's own. Seth Rich,a Staffer sickened by the onesidedness of the support the Party was throwing to Clinton was,it has been suspected,the impetus for his giving information to WikiLeaks about the Clinton Campaign. Resulting in his assassination on the streets of D.C.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Saying

Beverly, MA

#8 4 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>So? BFD..... Turns out they didn't have to. The DNC had a leaker of it's own. Seth Rich,a Staffer sickened by the onesidedness of the support the Party was throwing to Clinton was,it has been suspected,the impetus for his giving information to WikiLeaks about the Clinton Campaign. Resulting in his assassination on the streets of D.C.
Fake News
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trade her off

Ellicott City, MD

#9 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Brannan is a bigger liar then Hillary, and that's going some. He wants to sabotage President Trump.
Shumer and Waters are destroying Trumps pathetic cabinet
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RiccardoFire 1,534,724
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Yep 269,811
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 3 min Drumpf Disaster 2,296
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Guru 240,857
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 8 min Barry Soetoro 735
News Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ... 13 min Marine Corp Pat 8
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... 21 min Marine Corp Pat 3
News James Comey fired as FBI director 39 min WelbyMD 2,479
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC