Texas votes to give immigration locku...

Texas votes to give immigration lockups child care licenses

There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas votes to give immigration lockups child care licenses. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

In this July 31, 2014, file photo shows a sand-covered play area sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The state Senate voted 20-11 on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, to approve a bill that would allow Texas to license two family lockdowns, despite a past state court ruling that such facilities do not meet minimum requirements to care for kids.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,519

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
Illegals do not deserve minimum requirements. If they don't like it deport them immediately.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,528,598
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 2 min southern at heart 427
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 3 min Red Crosse 114
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 4 min tina anne 205
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 10 min Red Crosse 6
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min WelbyMD 240,660
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... 13 min JustSayNO 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 16 min joe 216
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 27 min slick willie expl... 186
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 42 min Richard Nixon Trump 267,314
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC