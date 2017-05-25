Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions
There are 14 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 21 hrs ago, titled Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
A sweeping new anti-abortion bill in Texas that includes a provision already blocked by federal courts is heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill approved Friday by the state Senate is the Legislature's response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer striking down Texas' 2013 law that prompted more than half the state's abortion clinics to close.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,072
Location hidden
#1 20 hrs ago
Will the liberals claim this will kill more children as they did with Trumps budget?
#2 20 hrs ago
No just create more poor kids that the right don't want to help or give health insurance to.
But there are more poor to take from to give to the rich,
#3 19 hrs ago
Oh? It's the right that doesn't want to give them jobs? Funny about that and those illegal aliens who don't pay taxes.
#4 19 hrs ago
I wasn't talking about illegals. I'm taking about poor Americans. It go ahead and spin
#5 18 hrs ago
Tell us how. Be specific or is this just more liberal threats you have used since Reagan.
#6 18 hrs ago
Do the math yourself. This is all common sense.
#7 16 hrs ago
Sigh. Cult of personality again.
#8 13 hrs ago
I know Obama's policy ruined the economy, ruined the middle class and cost us millions of jobs. The math is Obama doubled the number of people and poor on food stamps.
#9 13 hrs ago
Yes, the poor Americans who don't have jobs because of illegal aliens. What's to spin here? The liberals want cheap produce and don't care if the poor can even afford it....unless they are clearly marked as dependent on the state and are not uppity about it.
Liberals are the modern slave owners.
#10 12 hrs ago
Why are these idiot women creating children they cannot feed, or care for. They must know how they get pregnant. Stop doing it!! We are not going to pay for them any more. Get married to someone who can help you raise the children, or stop having sex. You are to Irresponsible to be having sex.
#11 8 hrs ago
Because like all liberal agendas, IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT! But liberals aren't at fault. Nope! Corporations are the ones who won't give minorities jobs. It's not the schools. It's not the doctors. It's not the lawyers. It's not the tech companies. Nope. People have a 14th Amendment right to have their breeding subsidized.
..and don't ask me to fight this battle. I don't have kids and conservative marriage bias IS in fact, where this partisan slop begins. Statistics do matter. If you're slowly exterminating a race, everyone knows it, even if you are trying bask in the light of Jesus.
#12 7 hrs ago
I grew up in the bowels of Los Angeles, poor. I left high school in the 11th. grade and went into the service. I got my HS GED two months after leaving boot and a first year college GED six-months after that. I got out an E-5 three-years later, got a job and started at a community college that gave me credit for all but six-units for my first year. I never got more than an AA, but I retired at 49-years old with over 800 managers and union employees working for me. I left with a full monthly retirement, a substantial 401K, medical, dental, and a few other things. I started my own business and ran it for almost three-years then sold it for a substantial profit. I accomplished all that because I busted my hump, not stand around whining and crying and demanding three times more than the job was worth dipping french fries, or that the government bail me out. You're a lazy bum with the IQ of a snail. Get a job and do something with your miserable life.
#13 7 hrs ago
It is a job to these idiots and it pays more than many jobs college grads have and they don't have to pay taxes.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,676
#14 2 hrs ago
Obviously there must be even more Sex Education pushed on kindergartners and a LOT more free birth control handed out to these slow-learners. Parents who grew up on a farm never needed sex education. In fact before the schools got involved a much lower percentage of high schoolers were sexually active. Stopping the sexual activity of minors should be the goal here.
Abortion is always the premeditated, intentional taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons.
