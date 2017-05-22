Texas Senate approves 'religious refu...

Texas Senate approves 'religious refusal' adoption measure

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Texas' Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill early Monday that allows publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The "Freedom to Serve Children Act" received a late push in the Legislature ahead of the May 29 end of session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min inbred Genius 2,318
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 3 min Red Crosse 2,170
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RiccardoFire 1,534,340
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Barry Soetoro 269,689
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 7 min UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 628
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 12 min RiccardoFire 5,938
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 14 min New Resident 53
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 52 min Roger Dat 240,798
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC