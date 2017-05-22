Texas Senate approves 'religious refusal' adoption measure
Texas' Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill early Monday that allows publicly funded foster care and adoption agencies to refuse to place children with non-Christian, unmarried or gay prospective parents because of religious objections. The "Freedom to Serve Children Act" received a late push in the Legislature ahead of the May 29 end of session.
