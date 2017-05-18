Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for public schools
A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one in North Carolina that caused a national uproar now appears to be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas - though it may only apply to public schools. A broader proposal mandating that virtually all transgender people in the country's second-largest state use public restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificates sailed through the Texas Senate months ago.
#1 8 hrs ago
Topix will censor any posts that suggests that transgender is an unscientific spin on social maladjustment. This one probably won't last. Don't bother posting. You'll just get shrill responses that are personal attacks containing no relevant information to refute the claim.
You might as well be trying to prove God doesn't exist... only you won't have the biased media on your side if you aren't allowing yourself to be reduced to a fencing Bonobo relieving their "frustrations".
It seems that "fair and balanced" has been co-opted for elitist socialist purposes.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,891
Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Cue snowflakes rant.
#3 6 hrs ago
If it isn't some Mengele type surgeon mutilating the genitalia of psychologically damaged attention seekers, the idiots are now mutilating each other in hotel rooms, necessitating emergency responses. According to the Leftist Democrats attempting to change human society and human nature, we are supposed to have sympathy for these people and give them special attention and law to accommodate their unique desires. Just give them some pliers.
United States
#4 5 hrs ago
No, not true. If so, Cordwainer wouldn't have anything posted. That's her main theme.
So rest assured, folks who don't believe that homosexuality or transgender is biological are more than well represented on this forum.
As for the Texas bill, it just seems contradictory to the Texas theme of individual responsibility.
More often than not, transgendered people are assaulted by heterosexual men in all locations. And it appears it is heterosexual men who are obsessed with these bizarre "bathroom" bills.
Government doesn't need the burden of policing someone's genitalia upon entering a restroom. Talk about invasion of privacy?!
There are already laws in place to make sure restrooms clean and safe for all, regardless of sexual orientation.
Texas has bigger problems, like dealing with how Trump's wall is going to screw with private property and state parks.
