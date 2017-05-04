There are on the The Gazette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed what he calls a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. He did so over intense opposition from immigrant-rights groups and Democrats, who say the law echoes Arizona's immigration crackdown in 2010 that prompted national controversy and lawsuits.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.