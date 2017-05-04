Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed what he calls a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. He did so over intense opposition from immigrant-rights groups and Democrats, who say the law echoes Arizona's immigration crackdown in 2010 that prompted national controversy and lawsuits.
#2 4 hrs ago
Whether it be Governors calling out the National Guard, or the U.S. President Federalizing the National Guard to counter the treason and conspiracy violating Federal Statute and aiding actual criminals escape justice, the effect will only be slightly different.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,622
#3 1 hr ago
Good for him and good for Texas.
