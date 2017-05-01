There are on the Click2Houston story from 12 hrs ago, titled Texas Democratic Rep. Castro won't challenge Ted Cruz in '1830.... In it, Click2Houston reports that:

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro says he won't run for the U.S. Senate in 2018 after spending months considering a run against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The Democrat's announcement Monday helps clear the Democratic primary field for his fellow Texas congressman, Beto O'Rourke, who has already launched a Senate campaign.

