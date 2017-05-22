Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooting memorial
There are 4 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooting memorial.
Survivors of the mass shooting that left former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords severely wounded are pleading with the public to help pay for a long-planned memorial after state funding fell through during this year's Legislative session. The Jan. 8, 2011, shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and 13 injured, including the former congresswoman.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 10 hrs ago
Gosh, did her husband sell his AR-15's and donate the money.
#2 6 hrs ago
Will it be shaped like a high capacity magazine? A mental health ward? Will it replace a memorial of a member of the Confederate States?
Will it be designed as a political statement?
#3 5 hrs ago
Happy Gabby Gifford had all of the resources to heal and recover from the tragedy.
What would impress me more is if Gabby and her Husband would fight for the right of every citizen to have access to such high quality healthcare.
But unless I have missed something, they have never addressed this part of the tragedy.
Because unfortunately guns are out there and Crazy people with guns, bombs or any other weapon will continue to hurt and kill.
Since we cannot fix all of the issues that created that problem, it seems that we should guarantee that if any citizen is harmed in a terrorist attack, a mass shooting or any kind of mass tragedy, that they should not be billed for being a victim.
They should receive the same level of healthcare as anyone in government no questions asked.
Because every time there is a mass shooting or terroist attack, it is a failure of government to prevent such a tragedy.
The victims should not be saddled with a set of medical bills that they can never pay in thier lifetime on top of an injury that will affect them for the rest of their lives.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,575
#4 37 min ago
Thank God "Keep & Bear" will always mean own and CARRY!
