There are on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Barbra Streisand usually talks to her audience, but Saturday night she had a special message for two guests: Bill and Hillary Clinton. Streisand gave former president and former Democratic presidential candidate much more than a shout out at her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, her hometown.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.