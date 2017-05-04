Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton
There are 19 comments on the New York Daily News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
Barbra Streisand usually talks to her audience, but Saturday night she had a special message for two guests: Bill and Hillary Clinton. Streisand gave former president and former Democratic presidential candidate much more than a shout out at her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, her hometown.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,229
The Left Coast
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Barbra who?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Who care what that old bag thinks or says.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,460
Location hidden
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Well, Bab's can ponder all she wants of what might have been, and we can continue to praise our good fortune to what we know would have been. More failure.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
It is amazing how far these liberals are from the pulse of America. Hillary was a media hype with no message or substance. She couldn't win. Then Michelle offers to campaign for Hillary ... Podesta was against it ... It would be too controversial to say no and to say no would be politically incorrect ... The bigoted Michelle was the final nail in the Hillary campaign coffin.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
They share that leftist sense of entitlement........
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Repeal and replace the GOP!! America’s greatest existential threat: Right-wing Stupidity and Fabrications.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Really, you moron sure about that? You think that's why Trump is the least popular president in history?
|
#11 3 hrs ago
If she wants to make a difference, let Babs become a principal of one Chicago area high school.
She can't do it.
|
#12 3 hrs ago
I'm pretty sure that was the final nail. Trump ended up with 26% of the African American vote which was more then any Republican in any presidential run. They said that many of the African Americans were insulted and thought Michelle was patronizing them with her "I'll be disappointed in you if you don't vote for Hillary" speech. The democrats took the black vote for granted and minimally did anything for this group when elected.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,679
Location hidden
|
#13 3 hrs ago
Thank God we passed the crisis for the nation that would have been Hillary Clinton. She couldn't even be trusted with classified material !
|
#14 3 hrs ago
Hillary was a train wreck for the Democratic party. The worst thing I think attributable to her was when the Clinton Foundation got $96,000,000 in donations for the Haitian earthquake relief. They spent 12 million in Haiti and pocketed the rest.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,679
Location hidden
|
#15 3 hrs ago
The Clintons are a crime family. The DNC is so corrupt they lost the election when the truth was exposed about what they did to Bernie Sanders. Wikileaks say they did not get the leaked e-mail from Russia. They have a better record of telling the truth than the DNC !
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#16 2 hrs ago
True, and the democrats had to have known the data was leaked by an angry insider, why else would they refuse access to the FBI, the second they refused to cooperate everyone should have known it was leaked by an insider, LOL there never was any Russian hacking, but they are still pushing that fake news.
|
#17 1 hr ago
She still looks like she was created by Jim Henson.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,834
Location hidden
|
#18 48 min ago
Forgetfulness comes with advancing age. Unearned arrogance is another possible cause.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,834
Location hidden
|
#19 44 min ago
The "old bag" has a generous heart, and is one of the greatest pop singers of all time. Now whatthefuck is on your resume?
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
3,276
outdoors
|
#20 26 min ago
No, it's because the polled are welfare recipients and don't like being threatened with their free money being cut off. And by the way, that has nothing to do with the post you were replying to, moron.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
3,276
outdoors
|
#21 25 min ago
Singers are therefore qualified to be political analysts, because the agree with you?
|
United States
|
#22 24 min ago
Two washed up old angry hags the world will soon forget. Nobody cares and nobody is listening to anything the burned out liberal 60's hippy generation has to say. Bunch of worthless old white women try to recapture the past. Pathetic and laughable.
|
|
|
