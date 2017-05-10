Stars turn out for Planned Parenthood gala honoring Clinton
An array of celebrities - from Meryl Streep to Tina Fey to Scarlett Johansson to Julianne Moore to Chelsea Handler - turned out to support Planned Parenthood at its centennial celebration, and to hear Hillary Clinton urge continued activism on behalf of women and girls around the world, and access to services like pregnancy and maternity care. Advancing women's rights and opportunities, Clinton said at the event Tuesday evening - during which she received an award - "remains the great unfinished business of the 21st century.
#1 8 hrs ago
Thanks to Clinton's Hollywood supporters and their situational ethics, we now have female genital mutilation in the United States of America. That's not counting the mutilation of females in uteri. Democrats have so much about witch to be proud.
#2 7 hrs ago
Supporters of Trump and the Republicans need to recognize that they actually "won" the elections they so meticulously sculpted and structured and that Hillary Clinton's not to blame for their problems governing. There's absolutely no reason for them to keep hammering her as their scapegoat. When Trump is removed from office, she will not step in to complete his term, even though she won the popular vote by a landslide.
#3 3 hrs ago
And Hillary needs to understand it wasn't misogyny that caused her loss. Millions of Democrat women didn't vote for her either. She is just too corrupt.
