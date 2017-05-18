Special prosecutor abruptly named to ...

Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties

There are 65 comments on the The Republic story from 9 hrs ago, titled Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties. In it, The Republic reports that:

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House. Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 4
Next Last
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
Vladimir Putin took time at a press conference to gloat about tRump

https://www.vox.com/world/2017/5/17/15653200/...

The chaos in the US political system right now, featuring an understaffed and incompetent government riven by division and scandal, is exactly what Putin was aiming for.

Judged:

7

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#2 8 hrs ago
Robert Mueller to the rescue. The end is near -- meanwhile, we'll need to remain braced for the next few months.

Judged:

7

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#3 8 hrs ago
What are the alt-leftists going to say when Hillary's cozy relationship with her puppet master Putin is exposed, if they're looking for someone with a cozy relationship with Putin, Hillary is the only one.

Will they find out who ordered the hit on Seth Rich.

Judged:

6

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liberals are liars

Churubusco, IN

#4 8 hrs ago
Trumps getting to close, the corruption from the Democrats and RINOs is about to come to an end, the liberal fake media makes it look like President Trump is in dire straits but in reality it's the other way around.

Judged:

8

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stink Fest

United States

#5 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Vladimir Putin took time at a press conference to gloat about tRump

https://www.vox.com/world/2017/5/17/15653200/...

The chaos in the US political system right now, featuring an understaffed and incompetent government riven by division and scandal, is exactly what Putin was aiming for.
Yep, and worse, Putin is offering to provide information about the meeting.

Putin has been interfering from day one. Trump thought Putin was his friend. Trump followers just ignored it because all they could hear was that they were going to be rich.

Well, now all these shenanigans by the Trump Administration is costing the country greatly in ways that are more precious than money.

We will never be the same again. It will take a great deal of optimism to hope that we will rise from the ashes a better country.

Because even if Trump is removed from office, his followers will still believe he was persecuted and will give him a martyrdom status.

I think the ramifications of Trump being president even if he does not finish his term, will linger like a bad smell for years.

Judged:

7

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
Now the Democrats will hit the fan.

Judged:

5

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#7 7 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Now the Democrats will hit the fan.
The alt-leftist democrats have no idea what they started, any investigation will only harm them and expose their cozy relationship with their puppet master Putin.

Apparently they forgot the "Trump Putin" deal was created by the Hillary campaign, just like the birther deal was.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,449

Location hidden
#8 7 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

The alt-leftist democrats have no idea what they started, any investigation will only harm them and expose their cozy relationship with their puppet master Putin.

Apparently they forgot the "Trump Putin" deal was created by the Hillary campaign, just like the birther deal was.
Its a great day for Tiny Hands tRump then, right? All upside for him!

Oops...just checked his twitter feed...weird, he doesn't seem happy...

LOL

Judged:

8

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mueller

United States

#9 7 hrs ago
joe wrote:
What are the alt-leftists going to say when Hillary's cozy relationship with her puppet master Putin is exposed, if they're looking for someone with a cozy relationship with Putin, Hillary is the only one.

Will they find out who ordered the hit on Seth Rich.
Doesn't matter. She isn't next in line.

That would be Pence and at this point, he will at least put a stop to the wacky tweets. He may promote policies that are not palatable to the liberals, but at least he will act like a responsible adult.

Liberals can put up with him until the next election.

Looks like another entertainer wants to make a go of it. Let's hope that we as a country have learned our lesson from electing people just because they have been in front of the camera.

Trump has shown how someone who has zero experience can really screw things up beyond recognition.

Judged:

6

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MIDutch

United States

#10 7 hrs ago
joe wrote:
What are the alt-leftists going to say when Hillary's cozy relationship with her puppet master Putin is exposed, if they're looking for someone with a cozy relationship with Putin, Hillary is the only one.

Will they find out who ordered the hit on Seth Rich.
Clinton isn't POTUS, Trump is.

And just in case you missed it, the special counsel is investigating Trump, Flynn, Manafort, Sessions, etc. and their political and business ties to Russia, the firing of Jim Comey, potential obstruction of justice, the idiotic sharing of highly sensitive national security intel with a hostile foreign power, etc..

Really odd that you now hope Robert Meuller III will do what your Republican legislators have been an ABYSMAL FAILURE at doing for the past 8 years or so (it certainly looked like they tried often enough).

Judged:

6

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MIDutch

United States

#11 7 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

The alt-leftist democrats have no idea what they started, any investigation will only harm them and expose their cozy relationship with their puppet master Putin.
Sorry, but wasn't it Flynn and Manafort who took money from Russians while also being part of Trump's campaign or administration? Wasn't it Flynn who talked about lifting sanctions on Russia if Trump got elected president? Wasn't it Manafort who promised Russian interests that he could change US policies towards Russia for a few millions of dollars? Wasn't it Tillerson who got some sort of medal for being a friend of Russia from Putin's own little hands? Wasn't it Donald Jr. who said they had Russian money pouring into their business? Or was it Eric?

If anything gets exposed, it will be those sorts of things.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#12 7 hrs ago
joe wrote:
<quoted text>

The alt-leftist democrats have no idea what they started, any investigation will only harm them and expose their cozy relationship with their puppet master Putin.

Apparently they forgot the "Trump Putin" deal was created by the Hillary campaign, just like the birther deal was.
My local group is putting hot irons to the butts of every congressman we donated to stop fooling around and get after these clowns.

They're running wild now but they're gonna pay down the road - I've never seen people so fired up.

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MIDutch

United States

#13 7 hrs ago
Liberals are liars wrote:
Trumps getting to close, the corruption from the Democrats and RINOs is about to come to an end, the liberal fake media makes it look like President Trump is in dire straits but in reality it's the other way around.
So, Department of Justice Special Counsel investigating Trump means the Democrats are in "dire straits".

So, in your world, this also means that when the police are investigating a suspect for a murder, it's the murder victim's neighbors who are in "dire straits".

Judged:

6

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#14 7 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Its a great day for Tiny Hands tRump then, right? All upside for him!

Oops...just checked his twitter feed...weird, he doesn't seem happy...

LOL
Wait and see, remember I told you months before the election that Hillary would lose, this investigation will prove to be very damaging to the democrats, and if there is anyone with ties to Putin it's not Trump.

I talked to an excited alt-leftist yesterday, he was all excited thinking Hillary would soon be president, he almost cried when I told him the truth.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#15 7 hrs ago
Mueller wrote:
<quoted text>

Doesn't matter. She isn't next in line.

That would be Pence and at this point, he will at least put a stop to the wacky tweets. He may promote policies that are not palatable to the liberals, but at least he will act like a responsible adult.

Liberals can put up with him until the next election.

Looks like another entertainer wants to make a go of it. Let's hope that we as a country have learned our lesson from electing people just because they have been in front of the camera.

Trump has shown how someone who has zero experience can really screw things up beyond recognition.
If they're looking for a Russian connection they will only expose Hillary.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#16 7 hrs ago
MIDutch wrote:
<quoted text>Clinton isn't POTUS, Trump is.

And just in case you missed it, the special counsel is investigating Trump, Flynn, Manafort, Sessions, etc. and their political and business ties to Russia, the firing of Jim Comey, potential obstruction of justice, the idiotic sharing of highly sensitive national security intel with a hostile foreign power, etc..

Really odd that you now hope Robert Meuller III will do what your Republican legislators have been an ABYSMAL FAILURE at doing for the past 8 years or so (it certainly looked like they tried often enough).
If they are looking for someone that has a cozy relationship with Putin they will only expose Hillary, there was no Trump Russia connection, follow the rubles to the Clinton family criminal foundation.

Who ordered the hit on Seth Rich?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#17 7 hrs ago
MIDutch wrote:
<quoted text>Sorry, but wasn't it Flynn and Manafort who took money from Russians while also being part of Trump's campaign or administration? Wasn't it Flynn who talked about lifting sanctions on Russia if Trump got elected president? Wasn't it Manafort who promised Russian interests that he could change US policies towards Russia for a few millions of dollars? Wasn't it Tillerson who got some sort of medal for being a friend of Russia from Putin's own little hands? Wasn't it Donald Jr. who said they had Russian money pouring into their business? Or was it Eric?

If anything gets exposed, it will be those sorts of things.
Peanuts, Hillary received over 150 million dollars from her puppet master Putin, in exchange for doing favors. Get ready for more embarrassment, if you really believe your post.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#18 7 hrs ago
The losers don't know the difference between a "special counsel" and a "special prosecutor" - like the cub reporter who fathered this article.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Hockessin, DE

#19 7 hrs ago
What would be funny is if after a long and drawn out investigation, Mueller gives a long presser detailing all the violations Trump was found to have committed, and concludes with the statement that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#20 7 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

My local group is putting hot irons to the butts of every congressman we donated to stop fooling around and get after these clowns.

They're running wild now but they're gonna pay down the road - I've never seen people so fired up.
Same here, this may jumpstart the stalled murder investigation of Seth Rich.

Who ordered the hit? Was it Hillary? Was her puppet master Putin involved?

If they are going to investigate "ties to Russia", they will have to investigate the cozy relationship Hillary had with her puppet master Putin.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 4
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 1 min Chicagoan by Birth 920
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 268,859
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Cheech the Conser... 1,532,921
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 min wth 6,012
News FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say... 9 min okimar 170
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 15 min Third Pregnancy 122
News James Comey fired as FBI director 16 min Silent Echo 1,767
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min Brain Cancer 240,698
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 31 min Trooff 307
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC