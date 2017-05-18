Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties
There are 65 comments on the The Republic story from 9 hrs ago, titled Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties. In it, The Republic reports that:
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House. Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Vladimir Putin took time at a press conference to gloat about tRump
https://www.vox.com/world/2017/5/17/15653200/...
The chaos in the US political system right now, featuring an understaffed and incompetent government riven by division and scandal, is exactly what Putin was aiming for.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Robert Mueller to the rescue. The end is near -- meanwhile, we'll need to remain braced for the next few months.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 8 hrs ago
What are the alt-leftists going to say when Hillary's cozy relationship with her puppet master Putin is exposed, if they're looking for someone with a cozy relationship with Putin, Hillary is the only one.
Will they find out who ordered the hit on Seth Rich.
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Trumps getting to close, the corruption from the Democrats and RINOs is about to come to an end, the liberal fake media makes it look like President Trump is in dire straits but in reality it's the other way around.
|
United States
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Yep, and worse, Putin is offering to provide information about the meeting.
Putin has been interfering from day one. Trump thought Putin was his friend. Trump followers just ignored it because all they could hear was that they were going to be rich.
Well, now all these shenanigans by the Trump Administration is costing the country greatly in ways that are more precious than money.
We will never be the same again. It will take a great deal of optimism to hope that we will rise from the ashes a better country.
Because even if Trump is removed from office, his followers will still believe he was persecuted and will give him a martyrdom status.
I think the ramifications of Trump being president even if he does not finish his term, will linger like a bad smell for years.
|
#6 8 hrs ago
Now the Democrats will hit the fan.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 7 hrs ago
The alt-leftist democrats have no idea what they started, any investigation will only harm them and expose their cozy relationship with their puppet master Putin.
Apparently they forgot the "Trump Putin" deal was created by the Hillary campaign, just like the birther deal was.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,449
Location hidden
|
#8 7 hrs ago
Its a great day for Tiny Hands tRump then, right? All upside for him!
Oops...just checked his twitter feed...weird, he doesn't seem happy...
LOL
|
United States
|
#9 7 hrs ago
Doesn't matter. She isn't next in line.
That would be Pence and at this point, he will at least put a stop to the wacky tweets. He may promote policies that are not palatable to the liberals, but at least he will act like a responsible adult.
Liberals can put up with him until the next election.
Looks like another entertainer wants to make a go of it. Let's hope that we as a country have learned our lesson from electing people just because they have been in front of the camera.
Trump has shown how someone who has zero experience can really screw things up beyond recognition.
|
United States
|
#10 7 hrs ago
Clinton isn't POTUS, Trump is.
And just in case you missed it, the special counsel is investigating Trump, Flynn, Manafort, Sessions, etc. and their political and business ties to Russia, the firing of Jim Comey, potential obstruction of justice, the idiotic sharing of highly sensitive national security intel with a hostile foreign power, etc..
Really odd that you now hope Robert Meuller III will do what your Republican legislators have been an ABYSMAL FAILURE at doing for the past 8 years or so (it certainly looked like they tried often enough).
|
United States
|
#11 7 hrs ago
Sorry, but wasn't it Flynn and Manafort who took money from Russians while also being part of Trump's campaign or administration? Wasn't it Flynn who talked about lifting sanctions on Russia if Trump got elected president? Wasn't it Manafort who promised Russian interests that he could change US policies towards Russia for a few millions of dollars? Wasn't it Tillerson who got some sort of medal for being a friend of Russia from Putin's own little hands? Wasn't it Donald Jr. who said they had Russian money pouring into their business? Or was it Eric?
If anything gets exposed, it will be those sorts of things.
|
#12 7 hrs ago
My local group is putting hot irons to the butts of every congressman we donated to stop fooling around and get after these clowns.
They're running wild now but they're gonna pay down the road - I've never seen people so fired up.
|
United States
|
#13 7 hrs ago
So, Department of Justice Special Counsel investigating Trump means the Democrats are in "dire straits".
So, in your world, this also means that when the police are investigating a suspect for a murder, it's the murder victim's neighbors who are in "dire straits".
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#14 7 hrs ago
Wait and see, remember I told you months before the election that Hillary would lose, this investigation will prove to be very damaging to the democrats, and if there is anyone with ties to Putin it's not Trump.
I talked to an excited alt-leftist yesterday, he was all excited thinking Hillary would soon be president, he almost cried when I told him the truth.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 7 hrs ago
If they're looking for a Russian connection they will only expose Hillary.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#16 7 hrs ago
If they are looking for someone that has a cozy relationship with Putin they will only expose Hillary, there was no Trump Russia connection, follow the rubles to the Clinton family criminal foundation.
Who ordered the hit on Seth Rich?
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#17 7 hrs ago
Peanuts, Hillary received over 150 million dollars from her puppet master Putin, in exchange for doing favors. Get ready for more embarrassment, if you really believe your post.
|
#18 7 hrs ago
The losers don't know the difference between a "special counsel" and a "special prosecutor" - like the cub reporter who fathered this article.
|
#19 7 hrs ago
What would be funny is if after a long and drawn out investigation, Mueller gives a long presser detailing all the violations Trump was found to have committed, and concludes with the statement that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#20 7 hrs ago
Same here, this may jumpstart the stalled murder investigation of Seth Rich.
Who ordered the hit? Was it Hillary? Was her puppet master Putin involved?
If they are going to investigate "ties to Russia", they will have to investigate the cozy relationship Hillary had with her puppet master Putin.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|1 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|920
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|268,859
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,532,921
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 min
|wth
|6,012
|FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say...
|9 min
|okimar
|170
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|15 min
|Third Pregnancy
|122
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|16 min
|Silent Echo
|1,767
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Brain Cancer
|240,698
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|31 min
|Trooff
|307
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC