Spain Police: 2 Britons Arrested for ...

Spain Police: 2 Britons Arrested for Ramming Pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Authorities in Spain say the two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk. Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 7 min joe 34
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghost 1,536,678
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 9 min tina anne 326
News Notre Dame graduates walk out on Pence as he to... 11 min Lawrence Wolf 197
News Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ... 16 min Retired SOF 93
News As White House defends Jared Kushner, experts q... 16 min joe 7
News James Comey fired as FBI director 18 min Hillary 3,056
News These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be... 33 min Lawrence Wolf 66
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 54 min District 1 240,967
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr JCPete 270,762
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,374,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC