South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic...
Millions head to the polls to elect a new leader, with liberal candidate Moon Jae-in the clear favorite after a decade of right-leaning rule. Pedophiles in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia pay facilitators in the Philippines to sexually abuse children, directing their moves through online livestreaming services, AP finds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|Lol
|1,592
|Undocumented Workers at Cheniere LNG Site in Lo...
|1 min
|tomin cali
|1
|LAUSD leaders say yes to making campuses a safe...
|3 min
|tomin cali
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|91
|State Department nominee calls for 'robust' res...
|5 min
|tomin cali
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 min
|cubeshaker
|5,769
|Trump blasts 'super liberal Democrat' in Georgi...
|11 min
|Well Well
|67
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|16 min
|Fundiementally ill
|311
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|17 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,528,227
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|RussianrepubliCONS
|267,272
|
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|44 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|168
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|1 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|118
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC