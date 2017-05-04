There are on the The Gazette story from 12 hrs ago, titled Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry over integrity. In it, The Gazette reports that:

President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with both enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship. Trump signed the executive order Thursday, saying it would give churches their "voices back."

