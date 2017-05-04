Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry over integrity
President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with both enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship. Trump signed the executive order Thursday, saying it would give churches their "voices back."
#1 9 hrs ago
Churches during the American Revolution were the main avenues of information not overseen by British authorities getting to the general population. Reestablishing that freedom of speech is long overdue.
#2 9 hrs ago
The right wing theocrats bear false witness. They may and always have been allowed to enjoy their extra special tax exempt status while discussing political issues from the pulpit. The only limitation (in theory) is that in exchange for their extra special tax exempt status - a government subsidy - the clergy may not endorse or condemn specific candidates from the pulpit.
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
That government subsidy you reference is nothing more than an IRS policy, much like tax credit for children.
One can as easily be revoked as the other.
Personally. I think tax exempt status for any and every organization should be revoked. No real reason for taxpayers to subsidize any of them.
#4 3 hrs ago
<< President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with both enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship. Trump signed the executive order Thursday, saying it would give churches their "voices back." >>
The truth of the matter is that it would be logically impossible to give churches their "voices back" since they've never been censored in the first place -- but that some extremist right wing fundamental Christian groups want guarantee of special privilege to act as tax exempt political organizations. Those are the "religious" organizations that sponsor legislation that opposes freedom of choice in the abortion issue and promotes discrimination against sexual minorities.
They want to have their cake and eat it too. The U.S. Constitution insures freedom of speech, in political and other matters and freedom of religion, but it doesn't guarantee tax exempt status to political action groups. Organizations need to decide what they really want to be -- church or political organization. They can't be both, else businesses like Apple, Chase Bank, AT&T, etc. would be in the church business.
Meanwhile, legitimate church organizations don't want their reputations to suffer by association with such political scammers.
Praise the dollar !!!
Say homophobia !!!
Exorcize Planned Parenthood !!!
#5 2 hrs ago
So the 47% of you parasites that don't pay taxes are considered a church huh. Heaven forbid.
#6 2 hrs ago
Yawn. More political opinion from the far left. I suggest you look at the thousands of cases the ACLU have brought against the church under the false presumption of separation of church and state that is not even in the constitution.
#7 1 hr ago
"I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should 'make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,' thus building a wall of separation between Church & State."
--Thomas Jefferson January 1, 1802
