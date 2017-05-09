Some names Trump might consider in picking a new FBI chief
With James Comey ousted as FBI director, President Donald Trump will have an opportunity to select a replacement for a new 10-year term. The FBI in the interim will be led by Comey's top deputy, Andrew McCabe.
#3 11 hrs ago
Cefalu, Cali, Crea, Bellomo, Persico, Mancuso.....
http://aboutthemafia.com/2017-mafia-family-le...
Or maybe his caddie?
Since: Apr 09
21,351
Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
Oh, at this point, I'm sure he'll go all in and appoint young Barron...why not?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,530
Location hidden
#5 10 hrs ago
Well after all, Baron is smarter than you.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,530
Location hidden
#6 10 hrs ago
Gowdy would be a great pick.
#7 5 hrs ago
Nixon fired the people investigating him back in 1973. He was unceremoniously ousted, so things are right on track!
#8 5 hrs ago
My whole family voted for President Trump. I called many of them today to see if they would take that vote back, and they would not. He is not Nixon. He is his own man, working for the American people to make America great again. He is wonderful, so much smarter then the last 2 Presidents we elected. God Bless President Trump!
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,467
#9 5 hrs ago
Sadly he will most likely pick a Jew, woman, gay or other minority. The day of the regular white-guy is over.
#10 4 hrs ago
The President is meeting with the former Mayor of New York who held N Y together after 9-11. Or I would like Trey Gowdy for the FBI. Anyone but Hillary's lap dog, Comey.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,530
Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
FBI Directors Fired List: James Comey Was the Second Ever | Heavy ...
heavy.com/.../how-many-fbi-directors-have-bee... ...
18 hours ago -
James Comey was only the second FBI director to be fired in U.S. history. The first was William Sessions, by Bill Clinton. See the FBI ... Since 1972, one Director has been removed by the President.” The low number is a little .
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,467
#12 4 hrs ago
Until you realize 9/11 was an inside-job by Skull&Bones and other Rothschild-Zionists you are lost. Guiliani was in on it too. Talmudic Jews are evil devil-worshippers like the Shriners.
#13 2 hrs ago
Ignorance is bliss!
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,211
NYC
#14 2 hrs ago
Comey did not have enough money to investigate the alleged Russian prostitutes that British spy falsely claim were paid by trump? President Trump needs a new patriotic FBI chief who will protect the rule of law and constitution from liberal democratic manipulators and mafia style politicians with foreign globalist agenda and with much money in their pockets such as Bill and Hillary Clinton who took control of the FBI and made it dysfunctional and inapt. It is time to clean the DC swamp where top level liberals led by Hillary Clinton and her attack dog mafia is above the rule of law. Evidently, Comey was dancing with the devil known as Hillary the crook! Thank the Lord for our great President Donald Trump who was right to fire James Comey who was sold out to the Clinton Crime Family and the Clinton Foundation since 2013 while allowing Hillary Clinton to commit the worst crimes against American National security which would put any American in life term prison while allowing a proven criminal and traitor Hillary to run for president. In addition, regardless of zero evidence of any collusion with Russia by the Trump administration, Comey kept talking about investigation of fictional libels about Trump secret relations with Russia that was forced by the Democrats in effort to justify the defeat of Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration in the recent elections and in effort to de-legitimate the Trump administration legality due to continuous investigation. In addition, Comey failed to investigate the year-long wiretapping and un-masking of 1600 Americans mostly during 2016 with the leaking of the wiretapping of Flynn to the liberal media led by the Washington Post and while Susan Rice admitted the un-masking of Flynn and destroying his character unlawfully. President Trump could not trust Comey and the American people saw the zig-zag games of Comey who supported Hillary before the elections and then forced to release more details about additional investigation of top secrets from Hillary going all over the globe. Comey failed the American people while being integral part of the Democratic Party using Deep State Intelligence against Trump for a potential coup in America which Comey failed to prevent. The American people deserve better than the swamp in Washington DC covered up by Comey which made Hillary a billionaire by her crimes against America.
#15 1 hr ago
Next you'll be telling us that pink-slime is people...wait!
#16 49 min ago
Then how do you explain Trump & Pence? Paul Ryan?
