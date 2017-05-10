Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' i...

Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'

There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'. In it, Daily Times reports that:

The sister of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper, says it is "gut-wrenching" that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling and are now pushing a weakened compromise that "painfully misses the mark." Bland's death in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement - the 28-year-old Chicago woman was stopped near Houston for not signaling a lane change, forcibly pulled from her car and found dead in jail days later.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 7 hrs ago
"Forcibly pulled from her car" means she was refusing a police command. The original bill was designed to empower criminals, the now common inclination of Democrats throughout the country and especially the Black Lies Matter people cashing in on the public's ignorance. Also, blaming Republicans for everything criminal minds don't like is more anti-authoritarian manipulation. Getting mental health intervention for marginally sane people resisting authority and then resisting arrest is much more humane than giving criminals more leeway to operate and diminishing police with fake news.

NAME

Spur, TX

#3 4 hrs ago
my previous post was not accepted so here we go again

it's plain & simple if folks make the CHOICE to act a fool & one makes the CHOICE to be disrespectful, refuse to follow instructions & to challenge the authority of law enforcement officials - chances are pretty good that one will be arrested and might spent a night or two in jail.

as for bland taking her own life that too was her own CHOICE and as today there is not any legal proof that says that she was unjustly murdered by anyone.

in the incident involving bland & the police officer there are NO winners!

May God have mercy on her soul & of the police officer!
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min WelbyMD 1,148
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,530,928
News U.S. Senate Democrats may refuse to vote on Tru... 3 min Cordwainer Trout 15
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min too much 1,416
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 min Rose_NoHo 5,863
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 12 min Alt Right Liars 815
News Ice Detains Illegal Aliens With Prior Deportati... 23 min tomin cali 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 29 min Justice Dale 240,610
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 267,931
Chicago, IL

