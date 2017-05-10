Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'
There are 2 comments on the Daily Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' in Texas 'gut-wrenching'. In it, Daily Times reports that:
The sister of Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail following a confrontational traffic stop with a white state trooper, says it is "gut-wrenching" that lawmakers stripped police reforms from a bill named after her sibling and are now pushing a weakened compromise that "painfully misses the mark." Bland's death in 2015 was a national flashpoint in the Black Lives Matter movement - the 28-year-old Chicago woman was stopped near Houston for not signaling a lane change, forcibly pulled from her car and found dead in jail days later.
#1 7 hrs ago
"Forcibly pulled from her car" means she was refusing a police command. The original bill was designed to empower criminals, the now common inclination of Democrats throughout the country and especially the Black Lies Matter people cashing in on the public's ignorance. Also, blaming Republicans for everything criminal minds don't like is more anti-authoritarian manipulation. Getting mental health intervention for marginally sane people resisting authority and then resisting arrest is much more humane than giving criminals more leeway to operate and diminishing police with fake news.
#3 4 hrs ago
my previous post was not accepted so here we go again
it's plain & simple if folks make the CHOICE to act a fool & one makes the CHOICE to be disrespectful, refuse to follow instructions & to challenge the authority of law enforcement officials - chances are pretty good that one will be arrested and might spent a night or two in jail.
as for bland taking her own life that too was her own CHOICE and as today there is not any legal proof that says that she was unjustly murdered by anyone.
in the incident involving bland & the police officer there are NO winners!
May God have mercy on her soul & of the police officer!
