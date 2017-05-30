Silly-Party Brit Calls For Death Penalty For Suicide Bombers?
C&L readers likely know that the UKIP, the pro-Brexit party that lied their way to electoral success one time , are for all purposes the Monty Python Silly Party. And a woman who was kicked out of the Silly Party because her chief of staff inflated her expense reports has now proposed.... There is no death penalty in England, because they are a civilized country.
