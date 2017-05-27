There are on the Hot Air story from 17 hrs ago, titled Seriously? Now Turkey wants us to turn over an NBA player on terror charges. In it, Hot Air reports that:

Turkey's efforts at international diplomacy were clearly bolstered when the Tyrant of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gained a White House audience with President Trump. During that meeting the two leaders supposedly discussed the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hot Air.