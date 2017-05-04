Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending b...

Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending bill to Trump

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill that would keep the government running through September - putting off, for now, battles over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall and his promised military buildup. The lopsided, 79-18 Senate vote sends the huge bill to the White House in plenty of time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

Chicago, IL

