Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending bill to Trump

The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill that would keep the government running through September - putting off, for now, battles over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall and his promised military buildup. The lopsided, 79-18 Senate vote sends the huge bill to the White House in plenty of time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

