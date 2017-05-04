Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending bill to Trump
The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill that would keep the government running through September - putting off, for now, battles over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall and his promised military buildup. The lopsided, 79-18 Senate vote sends the huge bill to the White House in plenty of time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Quirky
|1,525,832
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|266,209
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|9 min
|Barmsweb
|5,703
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|10 min
|Right wingnuts
|727
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|19 min
|Right wingnuts
|432
|Hispanic Evangelicals Threaten To Abandon Repub... (May '15)
|22 min
|LEO 477
|78
|Should the US have universal healthcare? (Oct '07)
|49 min
|Pres Donald J Trump
|94,572
|FBI chief says he had to tell Congress of Clint...
|2 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|79
|Trump asks why American Civil War couldn't have...
|8 hr
|Justified Pain
|73
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC