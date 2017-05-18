Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpoena new
There are 9 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpoena new. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:
Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the panel's chairman said Thursday. Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina told reporters that Flynn's lawyer has informed the panel he will not abide by a subpoena for private documents.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,800
Location hidden
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Well after all, it worked for Learner, Holder, Hillary and Lynch.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,151
Location hidden
|
#2 10 hrs ago
This alone is an admission of guilt. Offer the slug some kind of deal - or else. Contempt of Congress comes to mind.
|
#3 9 hrs ago
You couldn't make this shit up . . .
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
29,158
Location hidden
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Why would he testify without immunity ? Hillary's staffers were given immunity by the FBI and their computers were destroyed !
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
29,158
Location hidden
|
#5 9 hrs ago
Sure you can make it up. The media does it all the time :)
|
#6 9 hrs ago
Donald Trump doesn't fully understand what being president of the United States is about. He sat in a room – and, by the way, excluded the American media, and only allowed Russian media in – and told the Russians highly classified information that had been shared with us by an ally. We later found out that the source of this intelligence was Israel, one of our most important partners in the region, and that Trump may now have endangered the lives of one of their agents.
|
#7 8 hrs ago
There should be no immunity! Lock him up!!
|
#8 6 hrs ago
yujkh;lyuiil;uih;iyu
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,151
Location hidden
|
#9 34 min ago
Easy for you to say.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,532,960
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|8 min
|TTT
|1,786
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,496
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Jay
|269,018
|Democrats want to force vote on independent Rus...
|23 min
|-Dont Panic-
|21
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|30 min
|Fcvk tRump
|349
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|35 min
|Fcvk tRump
|936
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|37 min
|Justice Dale
|240,717
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Alt Right lies
|1,812
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC