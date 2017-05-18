Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t h...

Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpoena

There are 9 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate panel chairman: Flynn wona t honor subpoena new. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the panel's chairman said Thursday. Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina told reporters that Flynn's lawyer has informed the panel he will not abide by a subpoena for private documents.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,800

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Well after all, it worked for Learner, Holder, Hillary and Lynch.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,151

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
This alone is an admission of guilt. Offer the slug some kind of deal - or else. Contempt of Congress comes to mind.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 9 hrs ago
You couldn't make this shit up . . .

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

29,158

Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Well after all, it worked for Learner, Holder, Hillary and Lynch.
Why would he testify without immunity ? Hillary's staffers were given immunity by the FBI and their computers were destroyed !

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

29,158

Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
You couldn't make this shit up ...
Sure you can make it up. The media does it all the time :)

spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 9 hrs ago
Donald Trump doesn't fully understand what being president of the United States is about. He sat in a room – and, by the way, excluded the American media, and only allowed Russian media in – and told the Russians highly classified information that had been shared with us by an ally. We later found out that the source of this intelligence was Israel, one of our most important partners in the region, and that Trump may now have endangered the lives of one of their agents.

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#7 8 hrs ago
There should be no immunity! Lock him up!!

ljhjlhll

Fairfield, TX

#8 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,151

Location hidden
#9 34 min ago
ljhjlhll wrote:
yujkh;lyuiil;uih;iyu
Easy for you to say.
Chicago, IL

