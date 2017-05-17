There are on the Crooks and Liars story from 5 hrs ago, titled Sean Spicer Booed By White House Reporters After Cutting Presser Early. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:

Holding his first press briefing in nearly two weeks, Sean Spicer used around eight minutes of it to rewrite the overseas trip in a long boring monologue, and then he took a few questions. In response to what was to be the final question, Spicer scolded reporters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.