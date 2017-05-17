Sean Spicer Booed By White House Repo...

Sean Spicer Booed By White House Reporters After Cutting Presser Early

There are 3 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 5 hrs ago, titled Sean Spicer Booed By White House Reporters After Cutting Presser Early. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:

Holding his first press briefing in nearly two weeks, Sean Spicer used around eight minutes of it to rewrite the overseas trip in a long boring monologue, and then he took a few questions. In response to what was to be the final question, Spicer scolded reporters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deal Breaker

Beverly, MA

#2 4 hrs ago
Why does Trump even bother?

Spare Spicer the humiliation and just Tweet the lies directly to the World.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,469

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Spicer is to Trump what Renfield is to Dracula. It's spiders now, but soon he'll crave human blood. That's when Trump will throw him to the werewolves.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 2 min Rico from East Lo... 193,144
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,537,089
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Paul 6,262
News Border agents find 14 illegal immigrants hiding... 10 min ICE man 2
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 270,930
News Democratic poll: Party has a shot in sleepy Sou... 14 min Red Crosse 1
News As White House defends Jared Kushner, experts q... 18 min slick willie expl... 14
News These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be... 33 min Denizen_Kate 112
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr democrat punisher 3,149
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,993
News Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens ... 4 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,399,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC