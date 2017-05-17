Sean Spicer Booed By White House Reporters After Cutting Presser Early
There are 3 comments on the Crooks and Liars story from 5 hrs ago, titled Sean Spicer Booed By White House Reporters After Cutting Presser Early.
Holding his first press briefing in nearly two weeks, Sean Spicer used around eight minutes of it to rewrite the overseas trip in a long boring monologue, and then he took a few questions. In response to what was to be the final question, Spicer scolded reporters.
#1 4 hrs ago
There is an ongoing investigation to find out if the Trump administration has ties to America.
#2 4 hrs ago
Why does Trump even bother?
Spare Spicer the humiliation and just Tweet the lies directly to the World.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,469
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Spicer is to Trump what Renfield is to Dracula. It's spiders now, but soon he'll crave human blood. That's when Trump will throw him to the werewolves.
|Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens ...
|4 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
