Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder
There are 9 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 15 hrs ago, titled Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder.
The path for Texas to enact its version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the Republican-controlled state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation. A proposal mandating transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the Texas Senate weeks ago, but a similar measure that bans schools and local communities from passing ordinances to protect LGBT rights has been bottled up in the House.
#1 1 hr ago
Whatever. Topix censors posts that don't support alternative gender interpretations. There's nothing to be gained by attempting a dialog here.
United States
#2 1 hr ago
Anyone who thinks that they are going to enforce such an absurd law is the sexually maladjusted pervert.
Get rid of these Republican nut jobs who cannot get genitals aff thier brains.
Half of our population's sexual mores has regressed to a prepubescent level. And then they rise to a level of government where they can inflict serious damage to the public.
#3 1 hr ago
..and why would it be any effort to "enforce" a law that requires people to use their birth gender bathroom? It's not like anyone is going to be monitoring the doors to the bathrooms. It just means that citizens will be empowered to report violations, just as it's been for as long as there's been indoor plumbing.
#4 1 hr ago
Note: Rather odd that a NY news site takes such interest in the state laws in Texas. Somewhat ironic to hear shrill commentary about "rights" in this media circus.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,588
Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
you reasoning sounds a bit queer.
#6 58 min ago
Yeah, I kind of got nervous at the invitation to inflict serious damage to the public.
United States
#7 54 min ago
If people were empowered to report "violations" in the past such as inappropriate behavior, then why the need for a bill? You just busted your own illogical justification.
Don't the police have better things to do than respond to someone reporting that a man who looks a little too feminine and used a bathroom stall in a men's room, washed his or her hands and left?
Or an older lady who looks a little too much like a drag queen used a restroom and went about his or her day?
Are you the expert who can tell what thier geneitals look like? Why would you want to dwell on that?
FInd something more important to occupy your time and don't pester the police with stupid tattle tales with no redeeming value.
United States
#8 53 min ago
And yours sounds a lot juvenile
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,588
Location hidden
#9 14 min ago
Why not go to the Dallas Air Port and hold up a sign, PERVERTS WANTED for women's bathrooms.
