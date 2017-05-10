Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom b...

Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder

There are 9 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 15 hrs ago, titled Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

The path for Texas to enact its version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the Republican-controlled state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation. A proposal mandating transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth certificate gender sailed through the Texas Senate weeks ago, but a similar measure that bans schools and local communities from passing ordinances to protect LGBT rights has been bottled up in the House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
Whatever. Topix censors posts that don't support alternative gender interpretations. There's nothing to be gained by attempting a dialog here.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Clean the Sewer

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Anyone who thinks that they are going to enforce such an absurd law is the sexually maladjusted pervert.

Get rid of these Republican nut jobs who cannot get genitals aff thier brains.

Half of our population's sexual mores has regressed to a prepubescent level. And then they rise to a level of government where they can inflict serious damage to the public.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 1 hr ago
Clean the Sewer wrote:
Anyone who thinks that they are going to enforce such an absurd law is the sexually maladjusted pervert.

Get rid of these Republican nut jobs who cannot get genitals aff thier brains.

Half of our population's sexual mores has regressed to a prepubescent level. And then they rise to a level of government where they can inflict serious damage to the public.
..and why would it be any effort to "enforce" a law that requires people to use their birth gender bathroom? It's not like anyone is going to be monitoring the doors to the bathrooms. It just means that citizens will be empowered to report violations, just as it's been for as long as there's been indoor plumbing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 1 hr ago
Note: Rather odd that a NY news site takes such interest in the state laws in Texas. Somewhat ironic to hear shrill commentary about "rights" in this media circus.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,588

Location hidden
#5 1 hr ago
Clean the Sewer wrote:
Anyone who thinks that they are going to enforce such an absurd law is the sexually maladjusted pervert.

Get rid of these Republican nut jobs who cannot get genitals aff thier brains.

Half of our population's sexual mores has regressed to a prepubescent level. And then they rise to a level of government where they can inflict serious damage to the public.
you reasoning sounds a bit queer.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 58 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

you reasoning sounds a bit queer.
Yeah, I kind of got nervous at the invitation to inflict serious damage to the public.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Clean the Sewer

United States

#7 54 min ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

..and why would it be any effort to "enforce" a law that requires people to use their birth gender bathroom? It's not like anyone is going to be monitoring the doors to the bathrooms. It just means that citizens will be empowered to report violations, just as it's been for as long as there's been indoor plumbing.
If people were empowered to report "violations" in the past such as inappropriate behavior, then why the need for a bill? You just busted your own illogical justification.

Don't the police have better things to do than respond to someone reporting that a man who looks a little too feminine and used a bathroom stall in a men's room, washed his or her hands and left?

Or an older lady who looks a little too much like a drag queen used a restroom and went about his or her day?

Are you the expert who can tell what thier geneitals look like? Why would you want to dwell on that?

FInd something more important to occupy your time and don't pester the police with stupid tattle tales with no redeeming value.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Clean the Sewer

United States

#8 53 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

you reasoning sounds a bit queer.
And yours sounds a lot juvenile
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,588

Location hidden
#9 14 min ago
Clean the Sewer wrote:
<quoted text>

And yours sounds a lot juvenile
Why not go to the Dallas Air Port and hold up a sign, PERVERTS WANTED for women's bathrooms.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 3 min Big Al 220
News GOP controls federal government but struggles t... 3 min Sulu 200
News Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc... 4 min Putins Glock Holster 373
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min John Galt 1,529,889
News Trump's Comey firing is all about timing 4 min swampmudd 19
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 6 min Shatner 25
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... 7 min Dee Dee Dee 47
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Richard Nixon Trump 267,628
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Coffee Party 240,732
News James Comey fired as FBI director 30 min swampmudd 566
News FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say... 35 min CodeTalker 107
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC