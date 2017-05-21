Republicans already giving Trump's budget a cold shoulder
There are 4 comments on the Fulton Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Republicans already giving Trump's budget a cold shoulder. In it, Fulton Sun reports that:
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Capitol Hill's most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder. Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday, and it's certain to include a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, food stamps, federal employee pensions and farm subsidies.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,891
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Yawn, fake news shows Trump cutting waste to mooches and parasites that have become the snowflakes of the streets.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,661
|
#2 8 hrs ago
...and it's certain to include a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, food stamps, federal employee pensions and farm subsidies.
Sounds like a GREAT start.
I wouldn't worry, the budget is a proposal and like any proposal, there will be negotiations which will include some things and leave out others.
That's how deals are made, ask for everything then negotiate for the things that really matter while using those that don't as bargaining tools.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,891
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Breaking:‘Complete Panic’ at Highest Levels of DNC Over Kim DotCom’s Seth Rich Announcement
Carter
May 21st, 2017 9:28 pm —1714 Comments
Saturday, an anonymous person who works in Washington DC, alleged on 4Chan’s /pol/ subgroup that high-ranking current and former Democratic Party officials are terrified of the Seth Rich murder investigation.
This comes after internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
More attacks on ABC NBC CNN because their leader cant hold onto his campaign promises. Fake President n Chief
|
|
