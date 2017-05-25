Republican wins Montana election despite assault charge
Republican Greg Gianforte defeated a political novice to win Montana's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter who asked him about the Republican healthcare bill. A race that was expected to be a test of President Donald Trump's political influence ahead of next year's U.S. congressional elections was jolted by the charge against Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive who had urged voters to send him to Congress to help Trump.
What, how did that happen. Liberals used their fake news, false reports and loads of money to defeat the republican. I guess the American people are still being influenced by the Russians. lol
The American people are not fooling around. They are furious with the Democrats, and their identity politics. They chose to pick, and choose this American over that one until they have put themselves in a political circus. They aren't taken seriously. That reporter thought he would do a little trouble making, and he got knocked around. This is three special elections, and three new Republican winners. At some point the Democrats have to figure out what they are doing wrong.
Gianforte won by 8%. Not even close.
I'm sure, however, that the arm of the democrat party known as the MSM will proclaim it "close" and "proves" that the GOP is on the wrong track. If a lefty candidate would win by 8%, they'd turn around and throw out terms like "mandate".....
Yes, wasting oxygen.
We had a limp wristed puss around for 8 years.....time for someone who holds his ground (Disclaimer: I do not condone violence).
ROFL
