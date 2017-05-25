Republican wins Montana election desp...

Republican wins Montana election despite assault charge

There are 5 comments on the The Globe and Mail story from 1 hr ago, titled Republican wins Montana election despite assault charge. In it, The Globe and Mail reports that:

Republican Greg Gianforte defeated a political novice to win Montana's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter who asked him about the Republican healthcare bill. A race that was expected to be a test of President Donald Trump's political influence ahead of next year's U.S. congressional elections was jolted by the charge against Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive who had urged voters to send him to Congress to help Trump.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,024

Location hidden
#1 48 min ago
What, how did that happen. Liberals used their fake news, false reports and loads of money to defeat the republican. I guess the American people are still being influenced by the Russians. lol

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#2 43 min ago
The American people are not fooling around. They are furious with the Democrats, and their identity politics. They chose to pick, and choose this American over that one until they have put themselves in a political circus. They aren't taken seriously. That reporter thought he would do a little trouble making, and he got knocked around. This is three special elections, and three new Republican winners. At some point the Democrats have to figure out what they are doing wrong.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,685

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 32 min ago
Gianforte won by 8%. Not even close.

I'm sure, however, that the arm of the democrat party known as the MSM will proclaim it "close" and "proves" that the GOP is on the wrong track. If a lefty candidate would win by 8%, they'd turn around and throw out terms like "mandate".....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,024

Location hidden
#4 27 min ago
Red Crosse wrote:
The American people are not fooling around. They are furious with the Democrats, and their identity politics. They chose to pick, and choose this American over that one until they have put themselves in a political circus. They aren't taken seriously. That reporter thought he would do a little trouble making, and he got knocked around. This is three special elections, and three new Republican winners. At some point the Democrats have to figure out what they are doing wrong.
Yes, wasting oxygen.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Barry Soetoro

Greeneville, TN

#5 24 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
What, how did that happen. Liberals used their fake news, false reports and loads of money to defeat the republican. I guess the American people are still being influenced by the Russians. lol
We had a limp wristed puss around for 8 years.....time for someone who holds his ground (Disclaimer: I do not condone violence).

ROFL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 1 min joe 852
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... 2 min Still wondering 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,535,699
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... (Nov '16) 3 min Looking for a sol... 2,429
News Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr... 4 min CodeTalker 6
News Democrats hope to send Trump, Republicans a mes... 4 min Denizen_Kate 11
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... 5 min Age deportation 8
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 16 min CodeTalker 270,135
News James Comey fired as FBI director 25 min spud 2,706
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Coffee Party 240,936
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC