Rep. Raul Labrador joins Idaho governor's race

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador on Tuesday joined the growing list of candidates running for Idaho governor in 2018, entering the fray just days after a comment on health care access drew criticism. The fourth-term congressman quietly filed the paperwork to run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate with no public event, ending prolonged speculation the conservative politician was eyeing the top Idaho seat.

