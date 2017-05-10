Rep. Raul Labrador joins Idaho governor's race
U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador on Tuesday joined the growing list of candidates running for Idaho governor in 2018, entering the fray just days after a comment on health care access drew criticism. The fourth-term congressman quietly filed the paperwork to run as a Republican gubernatorial candidate with no public event, ending prolonged speculation the conservative politician was eyeing the top Idaho seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|idottio hardo con...
|240,651
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|15 min
|Odor of the Right
|1,201
|FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say...
|18 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|11
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Reality Check
|1,528,282
|Valerie Jarrett: Barack Obama's senior advisor ... (Mar '15)
|27 min
|Geezer
|6
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|43 min
|Fit2Serve
|31
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|43 min
|Odor of the Right
|657
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|314
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Limbertwig
|267,271
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|5 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|172
|
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|6 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|118
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC