Rape VICTIM Sentenced to Death by Sto...

Rape VICTIM Sentenced to Death by Stoning

There are 20 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 6 hrs ago, titled Rape VICTIM Sentenced to Death by Stoning. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:

A tribal court in Pakistan ordered a rape victim to be put to death by stoning or sold off as a slave. The 19 year-old girl said she was raped by her cousin at gunpoint.

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
Sound crazy, but there is the possibility that she made that rape claim after her acts were made public. Granted, stoning a person to death for adultery is awful by our standards but IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!!!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#2 4 hrs ago
A 7th Century Religion with 7th Century Cultural morality.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,688

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
Where's the "it's a religion of peace" crowd?

Where's the feminist crowd?

Where's the "tolerance" crowd?

Oh, that's right, it isn't a white Republican male doing it so they don't care.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#4 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Where's the "it's a religion of peace" crowd?

Where's the feminist crowd?

Where's the "tolerance" crowd?

Oh, that's right, it isn't a white Republican male doing it so they don't care.
They don't want to offend anyone.....UNLESS it's a White Republican male.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Where's the "it's a religion of peace" crowd?

Where's the feminist crowd?

Where's the "tolerance" crowd?

Oh, that's right, it isn't a white Republican male doing it so they don't care.
Bullshit, B. We must never accept this kind of thing from anyone anywhere in the world. Sovereignty be damned! I would feel justified in going into Pakistan or elsewhere to stop such barbaric behavior.
We are a world full of people, wherever we happen to be born. If we tolerate such cruelty without intervening, something has died in us.

Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#6 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Bullshit, B. We must never accept this kind of thing from anyone anywhere in the world. Sovereignty be damned! I would feel justified in going into Pakistan or elsewhere to stop such barbaric behavior.
We are a world full of people, wherever we happen to be born. If we tolerate such cruelty without intervening, something has died in us.
AGREED.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#7 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Bullshit, B. We must never accept this kind of thing from anyone anywhere in the world. Sovereignty be damned! I would feel justified in going into Pakistan or elsewhere to stop such barbaric behavior.
We are a world full of people, wherever we happen to be born. If we tolerate such cruelty without intervening, something has died in us.
Larry..... There are cultures that refuse to join the 21st Century. Dr. Zudi Jafar,an American Muslim has said that Islam needs to undergo what Christianity underwent in the 13th Century.... A referendum on what Islam TODAY means. He has some that agree with him and their numbers are growing but it is limited to here in the US. I suppose every tree starts with a planted seed but his is starving for water and sunlight. So there ARE Muslims wanting their Religion to join the rest of the World,they just need the numbers and their Brethren overseas to "see the light"......

I wouldn't recommend going overseas to intervene in another Country's culture/religion. It's not a matter of tolerating the cruelty of a backwards society. I recall some on here complaining because America had a history of doing just (intervening) that. Can't have it both ways......
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Larry..... There are cultures that refuse to join the 21st Century. Dr. Zudi Jafar,an American Muslim has said that Islam needs to undergo what Christianity underwent in the 13th Century.... A referendum on what Islam TODAY means. He has some that agree with him and their numbers are growing but it is limited to here in the US. I suppose every tree starts with a planted seed but his is starving for water and sunlight. So there ARE Muslims wanting their Religion to join the rest of the World,they just need the numbers and their Brethren overseas to "see the light"......

I wouldn't recommend going overseas to intervene in another Country's culture/religion. It's not a matter of tolerating the cruelty of a backwards society. I recall some on here complaining because America had a history of doing just (intervening) that. Can't have it both ways......
Oki, I'm a one-world guy. When people anywhere are treated cruelly, I feel assaulted. The world may be cut up into sections called countries, but I don't believe it should be for the purpose of separating from one another. I know it's considered idealistic, but I think our purpose is to help one another.

When I become aware of such atrocities as rape victims being stoned to death, I believe it is our responsibility to help. When any so-called religion advocates or even allows such savagery, that "religion" doesn't deserve to exist. Much horror has taken place in the name of religion. I just wish people didn't need religion to go through life.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#9 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Oki, I'm a one-world guy. When people anywhere are treated cruelly, I feel assaulted. The world may be cut up into sections called countries, but I don't believe it should be for the purpose of separating from one another. I know it's considered idealistic, but I think our purpose is to help one another.

When I become aware of such atrocities as rape victims being stoned to death, I believe it is our responsibility to help. When any so-called religion advocates or even allows such savagery, that "religion" doesn't deserve to exist. Much horror has taken place in the name of religion. I just wish people didn't need religion to go through life.
Don't take this wrong but I kinda feel a bit sorry for you in a way...... Faith is believing in something you cannot see,feel,or even prove exists. But you KNOW it IS. I'm not looking for converts. And I can agree with you on empathizing or sympathizing with those in circumstances where religion condemns people for events beyond their control. There is an idealistic streak in us all to some extent where we wish for better things in a World that seems to have gone mad at times.
okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#10 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Oki, I'm a one-world guy. When people anywhere are treated cruelly, I feel assaulted. The world may be cut up into sections called countries, but I don't believe it should be for the purpose of separating from one another. I know it's considered idealistic, but I think our purpose is to help one another.

When I become aware of such atrocities as rape victims being stoned to death, I believe it is our responsibility to help. When any so-called religion advocates or even allows such savagery, that "religion" doesn't deserve to exist. Much horror has taken place in the name of religion. I just wish people didn't need religion to go through life.
I don't blame religion for man's cruelty to man. I blame mankind for the injustices we inflict on each other IN the name of religion. Religion in and of itself isn't bad. It's who and HOW it's interpreted.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#11 2 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Don't take this wrong but I kinda feel a bit sorry for you in a way...... Faith is believing in something you cannot see,feel,or even prove exists. But you KNOW it IS. I'm not looking for converts. And I can agree with you on empathizing or sympathizing with those in circumstances where religion condemns people for events beyond their control. There is an idealistic streak in us all to some extent where we wish for better things in a World that seems to have gone mad at times.
Don't feel sorry for me. I believe in a "creative energy", just not a religious one. That is an entirely separate subject. But I think I have more reason to believe my theory than religionists do theirs. Still, I don't deny you your religious faith, or that of anyone provided they don't abuse it.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>I don't blame religion for man's cruelty to man. I blame mankind for the injustices we inflict on each other IN the name of religion. Religion in and of itself isn't bad. It's who and HOW it's interpreted.
I agree that believers often interpret their religion to suit their own purposes, sometimes bigoted ones. But I do think that there are those religions that are intrinsically awful, based on some texts I've read.

My moral code is simple. If you are basically kind and compassionate toward others, and can accept their innocuous differences, you can call yourself religious or atheist, or any label you like. Then I am your ally.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#13 1 hr ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Don't feel sorry for me. I believe in a "creative energy", just not a religious one. That is an entirely separate subject. But I think I have more reason to believe my theory than religionists do theirs. Still, I don't deny you your religious faith, or that of anyone provided they don't abuse it.
I concur.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,555

Goodby Hillary

#14 1 hr ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I agree that believers often interpret their religion to suit their own purposes, sometimes bigoted ones. But I do think that there are those religions that are intrinsically awful, based on some texts I've read.

My moral code is simple. If you are basically kind and compassionate toward others, and can accept their innocuous differences, you can call yourself religious or atheist, or any label you like. Then I am your ally.
I heard from a wise fellow once that in order to have friends in this world you must allow them to have at least one vice/character flaw that isn't harmful to others...... So far I have about 4 friends. TONS of aquaintances,but just 4 "friends".
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#15 54 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Bullshit, B. We must never accept this kind of thing from anyone anywhere in the world. Sovereignty be damned! I would feel justified in going into Pakistan or elsewhere to stop such barbaric behavior.
We are a world full of people, wherever we happen to be born. If we tolerate such cruelty without intervening, something has died in us.
Something HAS died within us. It was called Arab Spring. It was about all the tiny bickering factions who picked a fight and then expected GI Joe to come in and do the less media-genic work like killing people who are using those same VICTIMS as human shields.
True Story

United States

#16 51 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Oki, I'm a one-world guy. When people anywhere are treated cruelly, I feel assaulted. The world may be cut up into sections called countries, but I don't believe it should be for the purpose of separating from one another. I know it's considered idealistic, but I think our purpose is to help one another.

When I become aware of such atrocities as rape victims being stoned to death, I believe it is our responsibility to help. When any so-called religion advocates or even allows such savagery, that "religion" doesn't deserve to exist. Much horror has taken place in the name of religion. I just wish people didn't need religion to go through life.
You're such a f-ing hypocrite Larry!

On the one hand (this one for example) you act so moral yet on the other you wish death on those on this site that don't agree with your rhetoric.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#17 45 min ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>I heard from a wise fellow once that in order to have friends in this world you must allow them to have at least one vice/character flaw that isn't harmful to others...... So far I have about 4 friends. TONS of aquaintances,but just 4 "friends".
If you have four such friends, consider yourself lucky.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,731

Casper, WY

#18 39 min ago
The Pope is the Marxist Head of the Jesuits. Pope Francis has been planting Marxists throughout the Church, including at the top of the troubled religious order to which he belongs. In 2016, the Jesuits, with the blessing of Pope Francis, installed as its general superior "The Black Pope" a Venezuelan, Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal, whose communist convictions have long been known.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#19 31 min ago
True Story wrote:
<quoted text> You're such a f-ing hypocrite Larry!

On the one hand (this one for example) you act so moral yet on the other you wish death on those on this site that don't agree with your rhetoric.
You're knee-deep in it, bud. I wished death on Topix to anyone who wished death to people I care about.Even then, it was meant as a means of expressing hatred, of which I am unashamedly capable.

But you might have a point. I believe there are people who make the world worse by their presence in it. When I believe their existence results in more misery and death than if they were not around, I guess I err on the side of least suffering.

As I have suggested to another Topix contributor, I believe the world belongs to everyone, except those who who would exploit or harm other innocent people.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,505

Location hidden
#20 28 min ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The Pope is the Marxist Head of the Jesuits. Pope Francis has been planting Marxists throughout the Church, including at the top of the troubled religious order to which he belongs. In 2016, the Jesuits, with the blessing of Pope Francis, installed as its general superior "The Black Pope" a Venezuelan, Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal, whose communist convictions have long been known.
I'm considering planting Marxists. How often should I water them?

And what makes you blurt this out seemingly from nowhere?

