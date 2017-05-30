Rape VICTIM Sentenced to Death by Stoning
There are 20 comments on the Gateway Pundit story from 6 hrs ago, titled Rape VICTIM Sentenced to Death by Stoning. In it, Gateway Pundit reports that:
A tribal court in Pakistan ordered a rape victim to be put to death by stoning or sold off as a slave. The 19 year-old girl said she was raped by her cousin at gunpoint.
#1 6 hrs ago
Sound crazy, but there is the possibility that she made that rape claim after her acts were made public. Granted, stoning a person to death for adultery is awful by our standards but IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!!!
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#2 4 hrs ago
A 7th Century Religion with 7th Century Cultural morality.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,688
#3 4 hrs ago
Where's the "it's a religion of peace" crowd?
Where's the feminist crowd?
Where's the "tolerance" crowd?
Oh, that's right, it isn't a white Republican male doing it so they don't care.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#4 4 hrs ago
They don't want to offend anyone.....UNLESS it's a White Republican male.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
Bullshit, B. We must never accept this kind of thing from anyone anywhere in the world. Sovereignty be damned! I would feel justified in going into Pakistan or elsewhere to stop such barbaric behavior.
We are a world full of people, wherever we happen to be born. If we tolerate such cruelty without intervening, something has died in us.
#6 3 hrs ago
AGREED.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#7 3 hrs ago
Larry..... There are cultures that refuse to join the 21st Century. Dr. Zudi Jafar,an American Muslim has said that Islam needs to undergo what Christianity underwent in the 13th Century.... A referendum on what Islam TODAY means. He has some that agree with him and their numbers are growing but it is limited to here in the US. I suppose every tree starts with a planted seed but his is starving for water and sunlight. So there ARE Muslims wanting their Religion to join the rest of the World,they just need the numbers and their Brethren overseas to "see the light"......
I wouldn't recommend going overseas to intervene in another Country's culture/religion. It's not a matter of tolerating the cruelty of a backwards society. I recall some on here complaining because America had a history of doing just (intervening) that. Can't have it both ways......
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#8 2 hrs ago
Oki, I'm a one-world guy. When people anywhere are treated cruelly, I feel assaulted. The world may be cut up into sections called countries, but I don't believe it should be for the purpose of separating from one another. I know it's considered idealistic, but I think our purpose is to help one another.
When I become aware of such atrocities as rape victims being stoned to death, I believe it is our responsibility to help. When any so-called religion advocates or even allows such savagery, that "religion" doesn't deserve to exist. Much horror has taken place in the name of religion. I just wish people didn't need religion to go through life.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#9 2 hrs ago
Don't take this wrong but I kinda feel a bit sorry for you in a way...... Faith is believing in something you cannot see,feel,or even prove exists. But you KNOW it IS. I'm not looking for converts. And I can agree with you on empathizing or sympathizing with those in circumstances where religion condemns people for events beyond their control. There is an idealistic streak in us all to some extent where we wish for better things in a World that seems to have gone mad at times.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#10 2 hrs ago
I don't blame religion for man's cruelty to man. I blame mankind for the injustices we inflict on each other IN the name of religion. Religion in and of itself isn't bad. It's who and HOW it's interpreted.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#11 2 hrs ago
Don't feel sorry for me. I believe in a "creative energy", just not a religious one. That is an entirely separate subject. But I think I have more reason to believe my theory than religionists do theirs. Still, I don't deny you your religious faith, or that of anyone provided they don't abuse it.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
I agree that believers often interpret their religion to suit their own purposes, sometimes bigoted ones. But I do think that there are those religions that are intrinsically awful, based on some texts I've read.
My moral code is simple. If you are basically kind and compassionate toward others, and can accept their innocuous differences, you can call yourself religious or atheist, or any label you like. Then I am your ally.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#13 1 hr ago
I concur.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,555
Goodby Hillary
#14 1 hr ago
I heard from a wise fellow once that in order to have friends in this world you must allow them to have at least one vice/character flaw that isn't harmful to others...... So far I have about 4 friends. TONS of aquaintances,but just 4 "friends".
#15 54 min ago
Something HAS died within us. It was called Arab Spring. It was about all the tiny bickering factions who picked a fight and then expected GI Joe to come in and do the less media-genic work like killing people who are using those same VICTIMS as human shields.
United States
#16 51 min ago
You're such a f-ing hypocrite Larry!
On the one hand (this one for example) you act so moral yet on the other you wish death on those on this site that don't agree with your rhetoric.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#17 45 min ago
If you have four such friends, consider yourself lucky.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,731
#18 39 min ago
The Pope is the Marxist Head of the Jesuits. Pope Francis has been planting Marxists throughout the Church, including at the top of the troubled religious order to which he belongs. In 2016, the Jesuits, with the blessing of Pope Francis, installed as its general superior "The Black Pope" a Venezuelan, Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal, whose communist convictions have long been known.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#19 31 min ago
You're knee-deep in it, bud. I wished death on Topix to anyone who wished death to people I care about.Even then, it was meant as a means of expressing hatred, of which I am unashamedly capable.
But you might have a point. I believe there are people who make the world worse by their presence in it. When I believe their existence results in more misery and death than if they were not around, I guess I err on the side of least suffering.
As I have suggested to another Topix contributor, I believe the world belongs to everyone, except those who who would exploit or harm other innocent people.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,505
Location hidden
#20 28 min ago
I'm considering planting Marxists. How often should I water them?
And what makes you blurt this out seemingly from nowhere?
