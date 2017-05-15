There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, is due to be released from a Kansas military prison on Wednesday after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency in his final days in office in January.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.