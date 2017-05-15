Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release ...

Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison

There are 5 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, is due to be released from a Kansas military prison on Wednesday after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency in his final days in office in January.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,747

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Gosh, the little gay dude gets 7 years, and Comey gave Hillary what, oh yes, a free pass.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 11 hrs ago
Any alternative lifestyle topic will be censored by Topix to favor a shrill liberal interpretation of the 14th Amendment as some sort of guarantee with complete disregard for First Amendment freedom of speech rights.

I am not interested in giving them false legitimacy as a discussion forum when some people are allowed to act completely against forum rules with vulgarity and personal attacks while others are censored simply for introducing the concept of genetic gender denial as a mental illness.

Done and done.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,922

Location hidden
#4 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Gosh, the little gay dude gets 7 years, and Comey gave Hillary what, oh yes, a free pass.
seth rich

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,747

Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>

seth rich
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Was Comey intimidated? We know Roberts probably was for Obamacare.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,922

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Was Comey intimidated? We know Roberts probably was for Obamacare.
sure looks like away to intimidate,not only rich being murdered, the journalist who he was dealing was as well. fear for ones life may be intimidating when you know those you are dealing with have no problem killing and get away with it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John Galt 1,532,434
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 min swampmudd 1,606
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Drumpf Disaster 1,647
News Dear Vice President Pence: What are you thinking? 3 min Liberal Snowflakes 7
News New Orleans begins takedown of 3rd Confederate-... 5 min JUST SAYIN 26
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min SoetoroSucked 268,565
News Trump lashes out at critics, 'naysayers,' unfai... 7 min -Dont Panic- 4
News White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr... 13 min Drumpf Disaster 243
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,689
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC