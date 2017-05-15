Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 years in prison
Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, is due to be released from a Kansas military prison on Wednesday after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency in his final days in office in January.
#1 13 hrs ago
Gosh, the little gay dude gets 7 years, and Comey gave Hillary what, oh yes, a free pass.
#2 11 hrs ago
Any alternative lifestyle topic will be censored by Topix to favor a shrill liberal interpretation of the 14th Amendment as some sort of guarantee with complete disregard for First Amendment freedom of speech rights.
I am not interested in giving them false legitimacy as a discussion forum when some people are allowed to act completely against forum rules with vulgarity and personal attacks while others are censored simply for introducing the concept of genetic gender denial as a mental illness.
Done and done.
Since: Aug 11
12,922
Location hidden
#4 3 hrs ago
seth rich
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,747
Location hidden
#5 3 hrs ago
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Was Comey intimidated? We know Roberts probably was for Obamacare.
Since: Aug 11
12,922
Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
sure looks like away to intimidate,not only rich being murdered, the journalist who he was dealing was as well. fear for ones life may be intimidating when you know those you are dealing with have no problem killing and get away with it.
